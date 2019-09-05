Violet Evergarden Side Story to Honor Arson Victims with Special End Credits

Despite the severe arson incident that took dozens of lives, and caused more injuries, at Kyoto Animation Studio, the anime house is still managing to create anime franchises and films in the wake of support from fellow creative professionals and fans alike. With the upcoming release of Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll, the studio is planning to honor the victims that were lost in July of this year, 2019, by adding their names to a series of special end credits.

Twitter User UltimateMegax translated the announcement that will see the hard hit animation studio praise and honor those who fell during the arson attack, including several animators and producers from the animation studio that is seen as “legendary” among creators and fans alike:

“Violet Evergarden Side Story” will have everyone who participated in it credited during the credits. Usually KyoAni only allows those w/a year’s experience, but director Fujita wished to honor everyone.

Laywer Okeda: “It’s proof that they lived.”https://t.co/XvkeOwRntV — ultimatemegax giving ❤️ (@ultimatemegax) September 4, 2019

The upcoming film will be opening in Japan shortly, slated for a release date of September 6th, 2019. An additional feature length film is also slated to release early next year in January 2020, showing just how much heart and determination the animation house has in terms of striding past their earlier tragedy. Specializing in stories that tend to take the fantastical and mix it with the mundane, the studio has managed to create some of the most genuine, interesting anime franchises in the industry.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo”, Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in the NHK article as “Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan’s Animation industry”, the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

If you wanted to check out the televison series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden’s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.