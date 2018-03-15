‘Violet Evergarden’ Reveals US Premiere Date

If you have been waiting to watch Violet Evergarden, you do not have to stay in the dark for much longer. After debuting this spring via Netflix, the streaming site will finally get the anime posted worldwide, and its premiere is sooner than you would expect.

So, get your calendars ready. April 5 is the day you need to remember for this fan-favorite anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you head over to Netflix, you will see a home page for Violet Evergarden. The page now lists a premiere date for the U.S., marking the world premiere for April 5. Right now, there is no word on if that date is also the debut day in other territories, but fans hope Netflix rolls out the anime worldwide ASAP (via ANN).

The original release for Violet Evergarden began at the beginning of this year, and its delayed premiere in the U.S. has been a point of contention within the anime fandom. The series, which hails from Kyoto Animation, went live on Netflix on January 11 for a select few territories. Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom are just some of the countries who got the anime on-time, but Netflix has kept the show from its U.S. catalog. This is not the first anime that Netflix has held back because of simulcast concerns, and netizens have been quick to criticize the company over the inflexible release.

For those unfamiliar with Violet Evergarden, the series is a beautiful one. It tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Will you be watching this breathtaking anime once it goes live on Netflix? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!