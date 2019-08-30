Weathering With You Director Makoto Shinkai Details Film’s Inspiration

Fans of the critically acclaimed Your Name have been excited for the director’s follow up movie which follows a guy meeting a girl who happens to have the power to control the weather. Much like its spiritual predecessor, the movie is looking to combine the mundane with the extraordinary, creating a heartfelt, emotional feature length film that once again creates a staple within the medium of anime movies. The director, Makoto Shinkai, recently had the chance to discuss how his early life played a part in the creation of the film and its story.

Anime News Network shared the quote from Weathering With You’s director, Makoto Shinkai, via their Official Twitter Account, diving in to how his childhood had a strong influence on the setting and events that take place in the upcoming animated film:

The quote from Makoto reads as such:

“I was born and raised in the city of Koumi in Nagano Prefecture, which is situated on a plateau encircled by mountains. In the 70s, it was even more idyllic than it is now; my house was surrounded with nature. I was engrossed in this environment. I’d stare up at the sky every day, lost in my own little world. I’d say that I was more of an absent-minded child rather than a romantic.”

Whether or not Weathering With You will manage to reach the same level of acclaim both critically and financially as Your Name is yet to be seen, but from the footage and materials we’ve seen so far, it’s looking to turn out to be a worthy successor to the now classic anime movie.

Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. GKIDS has confirmed they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020.