One of Anime's Highest-Grossing Movies Is on Sale For Just $5

When you think of anime, you might conjure up images of its most successful TV shows, but that is not all the medium has to offer. From games to decor and beyond, the genre does it all, but it does few things better than films. From Studio Ghibli to Kyoto Animation, the industry is filled with production giants, and now Amazon is selling one of the top-grossing anime films of all time for $5 USD.

Right now, Amazon is offering its digital editions of Your Name for a fraction of the cost. The original Japanese dub is on sale for $4.99 in either standard or high-def. As for the English dub, you can nab the edition for $5.59 or $4.99 if you would rather opt for the standard definition.

If you are not familiar with Your Name, you should know the movie is one of the biggest anime features to go live in the last decade. The movie debuted in 2016 in Japan and quickly became the nation's top-grossing anime film domestically. After a successful launch overseas, Your Name was ranked as the highest-grossing anime film globally to date, knocking Spirited Away out of its top spot. The movie earned a whopping $382 million at the worldwide box office, but that total has since been outdone by Spirited Away (due to re-releases) and Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train.

If you want to know more about the fantasy rom-com, Your Name's official synopsis can be read below. And for those who end up loving the title, director Makoto Shinkai has other films you will want to binge. Weathering With You is the director's most recent release, and their feature film Suzume will go live in the United States in April.

"The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more – a chance to finally meet. But try as they might, something more daunting than distance prevents them. Is the string of fate between Mitsuha and Taki strong enough to bring them together, or will forces outside their control leave them forever separated?"

