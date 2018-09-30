This Viral ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Artwork Believes in the Heart of the Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! is still one of the most popular series out there even after 20 years of existence, and its because of the iconic monster and character designs that fans have paid tribute to. It’s especially impressive when fans capture the spirit of the series as well.

This latest bit of lenticular fan-art of Yugi and Kaiba has no pathetic cards as it hints at an impressive battle between the legendary Exodia and the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon.

Wizyakuza Artwork shared the following Yugi and Kaiba 3D lenticular art to Twitter, and it already has been a huge hit with fans. Lenticular art pieces are always incredible to see, but this one definitely takes the cake as it blends a fierce Yugi summoning Exodia with Seto Kaiba summoning the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon.

Although Yugi only used Exodia in the first episode of the series, the subsequent summoning and resulting “heart of the cards” talk helped quickly cement the series among anime fans, and it’s why the series is still getting new entries today. It certainly believes in the heart of the cards, and it’s only one piece of Wizyakuza Artwork’s massive collection.

At Wizyakuza Artwork‘s official website, fans can see other tribute works for series such as Dragon Ball Super, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Power Rangers, and various comic book and video game properties. There are ther lenticular works such as the one above, as well as cool split images touting two big characters. You can check them all out here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

The series is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year too, and it’s now more popular than ever. Some collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever, with some of the rarest cards in the trading card game selling for ridiculous amounts.