Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Shares First-Look at Official Marvel Manga

Yu-Gi-Oh fans are always wanting more from its creator, and Kazuki Takahashi never fails to deliver. Thanks to the franchise’s popularity, Yu-Gi-Oh continues to pop out new anime on the regular, and it seems another brand has managed to occupy Takahashi’s time.

Recently, Shueisha went live with an announcement confirming Shonen Jump’s collaboration with Marvel Comics. The pair are teaming up to create a set of manga titles, and the first one is penned by the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a first-look has been released of Takahashi’s comic. The piece, which debuts on September 4, is titled SECRET REVERSE. The first part will feature Iron Man and Spider-Man as they take a trip to Japan, and Takahashi’s art suits the pair perfectly.

Yo, Yu-Gi-Oh’s creator (Kazuki Takahashi) just drew an *official* Iron Man AND Spider-Man 👀✨✨ pic.twitter.com/pdeTz8gF9T — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) September 3, 2019

The artwork is rich in color with Iron Man glistening in his red-and-gold suit. Spider-Man looks plenty lean in this classic suit, and fans are eager to see what Takahashi has in store for the duo. After all, Iron Man and Spider-Man have quite the history, so they could get into all sorts of trouble abroad.

This first issue of SECRET REVERSE will set up a story that is slated to finish on November 27 with a second issue. A series of Marvel manga stories will go live during the interim which feature characters like Deadpool, Ant-Man, and the Avengers team. You can check out the full release schedule below:

September 4: “SECRET REVERSE” Part 1 (Iron Man, Spider-Man) by Kazuki Takahashi (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

September 14: “Gag Reel” (Avengers) by Hachi Mizuno (Akuten Wars)

October 2: “Interview with Heroes” (Avengers) by Ken Ogino (Lady Justice)

October 16: “Samurai” (Deadpool) by Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi (Tsugihagi Quest)

October 30: “Halloween Avengers” (Avengers) by mato (Darling in the Franxx four-panel comedy spin-off)

November 13: “Antman+” (Antman) by Toyotaka Haneda (Vocchi-men)

November 27: “SECRET REVERSE” Part 2 by Kazuki Takahashi

So, will you be checking out any of these collaboration pieces? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!