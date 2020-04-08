New Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Anime Debuts to Stellar Reviews

A new era is here for Yu-Gi-Oh. The trading card games continues to lure in players with its strategy, but its older anime series are what reel fans in by the hundreds. The old-school series set its path with Yugi Muto, and the new decade has decided to shake things up for the franchise. After all, thee series just got a new anime, and fans admit they are pretty intrigued by what Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens has to offer.

Over in Japan, the new series went live a few days ago, and fans are starting to share their thoughts on the premiere. The reactions come after days of processing, and the verdict is good. The world of Yu-Gi-Oh is a bit different in this series but fans are digging its aesthetic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show, which is made by Bridge, follows the life Yuga Ohdo who is in seventh grade. It is set in a world where Goha City, a major metropolis for commerce, is run by the all-powerful Goha Corporation. This body controls Dueling for its citizens, but the Goha Corp heavily regulates any and all necessities for its people. You can imagine that doesn’t sit well with Yuga, and he wants to help free kids like himself from their oppression.

To have some fan, Yuga decides to create a new form of Dueling known as Rush Duels, but it requires him to illegally hack his Duel Disks. This new form of fighting would put a time limit on battles but allow Yuga to go all-out from the start. Now, the question is whether Goha can get his program to work and avoid trouble along the way.

As you can see below, fans seem to enjoy this new take on Yu-Gi-Oh. It has the energy of a kid’s show and does not take itself too seriously. While some miss the old aesthetic of Yu-Gi-Oh, this bright take is more approachable to newcomers, and even longtime fans are curious to see where Goha goes next.

Do you have plans to check out this anime once it makes its way to the U.S.? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

A Fun Getaway

Sketched Yuga while watching the first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens. It’s solid! I mean it’s just the first episode so I can’t really judge too much but the characters are really fun.#YuGiOHSevens #yugioh pic.twitter.com/GBHgNTKI1I — ThinkNu @ Waiting for 2020 to chill out (@thinknuofficial) April 5, 2020

Back to Basics

The first episode of Yugioh Sevens was fun and the friendship between the main four is looking like it’ll be good. pic.twitter.com/L96C8Jy0ow — Jamie (@Jambo971) April 5, 2020

Shaking Things Up

yo the new aesthetic Yugioh Sevens is using is pretty cool! Very hyper kid energy! pic.twitter.com/bii4w0pt7u — Arcadia Dreams ♥ (@himawari_town_) April 6, 2020

Leave Him Alone

If Yugioh Sevens ends without Yuga dealing with traumatic experiences that cause him PTSD from his friends dying or suffering then he cant stand with these 6 pic.twitter.com/gRbc8RrbUI — Poutymuffin (@TalesOfMuffin) April 3, 2020

Our New Favorite

Calling it right now, Romin is going to be the best character in Yugioh Sevens.



Might as well be the best yugioh female protag, she’s already better than Aoi and Anzu pic.twitter.com/I4b1yyVCdS — Adsky (@AdskyLR) April 3, 2020

Into the Matrix

Barely 5 minutes into the new #YuGiOHSevens episode and this Ape Escape looking runt is jailbreaking his duel disk pic.twitter.com/7TwhcMnIr1 — Make Metal Gear Ac!d 3, you cowards (@Rufus2k2) April 4, 2020

A Different Concept