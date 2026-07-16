A Star Wars Fan Is Hunting For 1980s Kenner Parts After Unfortunate Accident With Vintage Reel Transport

Star Wars still has some of the most iconic starships in all of sci-fi history. The X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Millennium Falcon, and Star Destroyer are just some of the memorable ships from the iconic franchise, and I can go on. There are also some fan-favorite ships like Boba Fett’s starship, the Clone LAAT infantry transport, and the N1 fighter too. However, considering how many types of starships there are in the galaxy far, far away, some of them are bound to be under-appreciated, not just for their design, but for their strategic value too.

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Take, for instance, the GR-75 medium transport, also referred to as the Rebel Transport. It isn’t the flashiest ship in the franchise, but there’s something to admire about its brutalist design. It was also vital to the rebellion, as it helped the rebels jump locations when the Empire got too close, like after the Battle of Hoth. Not only was it a versatile transport for the rebels in the movies, but Kenner also made it a versatile toy, capable of holding upward of 20 action figures. Unfortunately, one collector requires urgent repair on their model of the ship due to a catastrophic attack.

Star Wars Collector’s Cat Ruins Their Vintage Kenner Rebel Transport

According to a Reddit post by East-Door1122, they recently acquired this vintage Kenner Rebel Transport. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in great shape, but they managed to find some of the missing parts from the original owner’s collection. However, it’s still missing a turret, and their cat knocked it over and cracked the front cockpit section. Perhaps their cat embraced the dark side, but this has left the collector looking for spare parts and a way to fix the breached hull.

Unfortunately for them, finding a spare turret isn’t going to be easy, especially considering how rare this 1982 toy is now. As for fixing the hull, the best course of action might be to super glue it together and pass it off as battle damage. But that depends on how badly it’s broken, and they took the images before the accident. Their best bet would be to acquire another Rebel Transport and kitbash both of them together. It’s going to be expensive and a lot of work, but it’s the only way to fully refurbish the vintage toy.

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Fixing up vintage toys isn’t easy. While you can easily fix chipped-away paint, any broken parts are very hard to find replacements for. And, if you’re a reseller, the damage hurts even more, as it affects the overall value of the product. The best-case scenario would be to find another model and strip it for parts. But best of luck finding one for cheap, if at all.

Which do you think is the most underrated Star Wars Starship? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!