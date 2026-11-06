Don’t Read This Vintage Comic If You’re Worried About Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers, Or How Spider-Man Got His Black Suit

If the trailers for Avengers: Doomsday are to be believed, things aren’t looking too great for the heroes. Doctor Doom is already enacting his sinister plans, and the Avengers, or whatever is left of them, still have no idea. If we analyze the history of the MCU and the comic books, the movie will likely follow the same formula as Infinity War and Endgame, showing the heroes lose in Doomsday, and perhaps succeed in Secret Wars. However, if you want some spoilers, a CGC NM/MT 9.8 graded copy of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 recently sold for $1,952 at Heritage Auctions. While the original Secret Wars run has 12 issues, this one is considered the best one for a number of reasons.

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It looks like the MCU will likely be using the 2015 Secret Wars run, considering Doctor Doom plays a pivotal role, but this comic is part of the original 1984 version. While it’s memorable for pitting a wide range of characters against one another, this issue also features the first appearance of Spider-Man’s iconic black suit. We can all agree that black or stealth versions of superhero suits are awesome, but Spider-Man’s is probably the most appreciated. Of course, at the time, he didn’t know that the suit was actually a living alien symbiote which would go on to become Venom. This narrative eventually gave us the iconic Secret Wars #8 cover, designed by Mike Zeck.

Secret Wars #8 Featured The First Appearance Of Spider-Man’s Black Suit

Considering this is Secret Wars, there’s a lot going on at any given point of time. Heroes are fighting villains, Galactus is coming to devour Battleworld, Ben Grimm becomes human again, and Spider-Man is facing off against Titania. Thanks to a massive power boost by Doom, Titania really does a number on Spidey, resulting in his suit being ripped to shreds. However, he learns about a machine that creates new suits, and is pretty surprised that he gets a new one is black and white, instead of the classic red and blue. It’s only much later that we learn this suit’s true secret, that it is actually and symbiote, which will eventually go on to fuse with Eddie Brock and become Venom. So, in a way, Venom also made his first appearance in this issue.

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Keeping in mind the events of this issue, its high grade, and the fact that its pages are still white, $1,952 seems like a relatively low going price. In fact, this copy is a Newsstand issue, meaning it was available on the shelves of grocery stores and retail outlets. Finding good condition copies of Newsstand versions is much harder, as they used to face more wear and tear than at a specialty comic book store. Despite all these caveats, it seems the new owner may have nabbed this milestone issue for a great price. Now all they need to do is wait a few years till the MCU’s Secret Wars is out, and they can sell it for a massive profit.

Which characters do you want to see face off in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments.