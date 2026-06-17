Illusive Concepts’ Life Size Yoda Was a Star Wars Fan Grail in 1994 But Then They All Deteriorated (Except This One)

While collecting vintage toys is fun, it comes with a lot of responsibility. They cost a lot of money and take up a lot of space. But even if you do have a lot of change to spare and ample shelf space, you need to take care of them. There’s no point acquiring mint-condition toys, only to let them wither away. They need to be regularly cleaned, have their paint fixed up, and be stored properly. While those made of plastic are a bit more resilient, it’s the ones with latex coating that really need some tender love and care.

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For instance, Illusive Concepts released a life-size latex Yoda figure in 1994, which was a hit with Star Wars fans at the time, and a grail for current collectors. However, since the outer covering was made out of latex, very few of the limited 9,500 models have managed to stay in pristine condition. This one on Vectis Auctions has bent ears and faded colour, while this one on eBay looks like it spent too much time on Mustafar. However, one collector has managed to keep their version of the Illusive Concepts Yoda model in perfect condition.

Star Wars Fan Shows Off Near-Perfect Illusive Concepts Life-Size Yoda

In their Reddit post, Appropriate_Exit6728 showed off their Yoda model, and, unlike the others, this one looks like it’s in perfect condition. The collector clearly knows what they’re doing, as they’ve kept the original plastic packaging to prevent any moisture damage to the latex. In the caption, they revealed that they worked in one of Illusive Concept’s manufacturing facilities and even touched up some of these Yoda models. That’s probably where they learnt to preserve it for so long.

Frankly, it’s surprising how they managed to keep the Yoda model in such good condition, when the other ones we’ve seen are in tatters. From the looks of it, they haven’t removed it from the original packaging, which also includes a certificate of authenticity. Should they ever choose to sell this one, you can be sure that they’ll get a lot of money, thanks to the condition it’s in.

What’s endearing about this story is that the collector probably saw quite a few of these models in poor condition during their time at Illusive Concepts. Seeing just how it can get damaged with the wrong type of handling must have helped them figure out how to keep their version in the best possible condition. It’s not just the packaging of the model itself that’s important, but where you store it as well. Keeping it in a damp or dusty part of the house will only accelerate the wear and tear over time.

What’s your best preserved vintage action figure or toy? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!