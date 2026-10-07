One of the Rarest LEGO Star Wars Items Is Headed to Auction (& This Time, You Don’t Have to Be a VIP to Get It)

Here’s a silly question. Who is the most popular Star Wars character of all time? The likes of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo immediately jump to mind, while prequel trilogy fans might think of space Jesus, a.k.a. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, we all know there’s only one correct answer, and it’s Darth Vader. Not only is he the most recognizable character from the massive franchise, but is also among the most popular movie villains of all time. His intimidating presence, iconic voice, and memorable dialogues have been immortalized to such an extent that almost anyone with even a little pop culture knowledge would recognizer him. While vintage Star Wars toys are already highly coveted among fans and collectors, it’s a different story when it comes to Darth Vader.

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Don’t believe me? Keep an eye on this LEGO Darth Vader minifigure that’s about to go up for auction at Heritage on October 20th. 100 VIP attendees of the 2009 Toy Fair were presented with these limited edition Darth Vader minifigures, along with their VIP badges. Unlike the Vader minifigure that would come with LEGO Star Wars sets, this one features a special chrome black finish to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the company’s highly popular Star Wars line. As such, only 100 of these minifigures were made and given to VIP attendees, along with a special badge. The badge itself features a special illustration of the toy, while the revere side has some of Vader’s most iconic lines. Fun fact: the organizers got his most famous line wrong, saying “Luke, I am your father” instead of “No, I am your father.

This Darth Vader Minifigure Is One Of The Most Sought After LEGO Star Wars Toys Of All Time

You may think that being one out of only 100 pieces would make this LEGO Vader extremely rare. However, the fact that this one comes along with the original 2009 Toy Fair VIP badge makes it even more rare. At the time, the Toy Fair organizers created the VIP badges in four different colors. So, when taken as a whole, this item is technically one out of only 25 in existence, since it features the orange and blue variant of the badge. Clearly, the rarity is strong with this one. Other than a bit of minor scuffing, and some missing flaps, the minifigure and its packaging are in decent condition.

Considering all this, you can expect the final price to reach well above $1,000 at least, especially since it comes in its original packaging and with the badge. Event exclusive LEGO minifigures are among the rarest toy collectibles you can get your hands on, especially since they hardly ever reach the open market. They’re most likely in the hands of the original attendees or a reseller somewhere down the line. It’s not very often that these minifigures are available to the public like this, and even more so when it’s one of the most coveted LEGO Star Wars minifigures of all time. If you think this one is going for anything less than four figures, you don’t know the power of the Dark Side.