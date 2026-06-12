Pokémon Company International Bans the Sale of Graded Cards

The Pokémon Company International (TPCi) has banned the sale of graded cards! It’s certainly quite a splashy declaration, but what exactly did TPCi announce, and how will this affect future events?

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Starting with the 2026 Indianapolis Regionals, vendors are no longer allowed to sell graded cards, Japanese Pokémon Center Products, or any card valued over $1000. This ban affects every official event run by TPCi going forward. This announcement intends to center the events on the joys and passions of Pokémon as opposed to trying to flip the latest product for quintuple the price paid.

The poor innocent scalpers affected by this ban

Bringing the Focus Back to the Game

Other benefits to this decision, besides recentering on the hobby itself, are avoiding the various issues that can arise from vendors and attendees handling thousands of dollars in a dispute. The most obvious benefit of this is to try to discourage scalpers from overtaking the hobby as much as they have. It’s a clear message that the TPCi doesn’t approve of adults camping in front of vending machines and the proliferation of graded cards.

With a greater focus on competitive play, these events will help to create a different atmosphere. We’ve seen the negative effect that special promos have on events, with speculative investors flooding museums and preventing kids from enjoying the event to its fullest extent.

image courtesy of the pokemon company

That said, it is their event, and they naturally have the right to try to cultivate the community they want there. This ban does not affect the countless other card shows and conventions outside of TPCi’s control. If you’re looking to offload a sealed case of ETBs that your bot freshly picked up, there are plenty of opportunities to find that market. If you’re hunting your personal grail in a PSA 10, there will be plenty of vendors happy to oblige at independent events.

The Collector Vs Investor Communities

What this means in the broader sense is that there is a distinct split in the community. As a vendor myself, I have seen this divide deepen over the past two years. There is the fan community, with collectors trying to complete sets; they have PCs (Personal Collections) that run deep and specific. Mimikyu collectors, Wigglytuff masters, and Vending Series hunters. There are some that strive to create a master set, a full collection fueled by their love for a set.

The other side, the Poké-investors, find value in a much more literal sense. Pikachu, Charizard, Umbreon, and Gengar. Mew and its sequel. They scrutinize the slightest breath on a card and strive to squeeze out the most value they can. This community is what has led to children walking into a Target to find an empty aisle save for scant decorations hinting at an array of exciting exclusives.

image courtesy of the pokemon company

While the descriptions I’ve given may seem negative, it’s worth noting that the two groups are not exclusive, and the existence of each has increased the other. If given the chance, both sides are able to flourish and strengthen each other. I’ve seen kids toting their parents along as they explore both facets of the community.

We’ve reached a point where Pokémon has become a normal topic for conversation among people tangentially aware of the phenomenon. Yes, it’s harder to find cards, but TPCi is actively trying to provide more product. There are plenty of cards that remain affordable and only the highest echelons have gained mythical status and are out of reach of the general populace. These are growing pains for a hobby that isds “Evolving”.

What side of the community do you identify more with, collector or investor? Do you think TPCi’s solution is fair? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!