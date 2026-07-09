Star Wars Fan Shows Off Their 1-Of-A-Kind Darth Vader Collection, And There’s a Hilarious (But Tragic) Theme

We all have a knack for collecting things we love. For me, it’s old Hot Wheels cars; for some others, it’s Star Wars LEGO sets; and for my grandma, it’s useless porcelain vases that take up every inch of the house. Regardless of whether you’re a casual or avid collector, we all have specific things that we like to hoard and show off to people who may not be interested in them at all. It satisfies a weird feeling in our minds, and we’ll never know when it will be enough.

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However, there are those who are extremely specific in what they collect. It’s not just items of a particular type or from a specific franchise. For instance, having a Darth Vader collection is perfectly normal. He’s one of the most iconic movie characters of all time and has so much lore behind him. However, one collector has decided that they want to be even more specific with their collection. They decided that it will entail the most tragic version of Vader we’ve ever seen.

This Darth Vader Collection Is Only Made Up Of Battle-Damaged Versions

While the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi show wasn’t all that great, we got to see Obi-Wan come face to face with Anakin Skywalker for the first time since Mustafar. Of course, he has now completed his transformation to the dark side and fully embraced his new avatar of Darth Vader. The most heart-wrenching scene in the series ensues when Obi-Wan manages to hit Vader’s helmet with his lightsaber, revealing Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. A truly heartbreaking moment, reminding us of how far the once beloved Jedi had fallen.

It’s this version of Anakin that SWFT93 on Reddit has decided to make a collection out of. They showcased 15 figures that made up their battle-damaged Darth Vader collection, which would be pretty awesome, if it wasn’t so heartbreaking. The crown jewel of the lot is a Sideshow Collectibles 1/5th scale Darth Vader Mythos statue, featuring the Sith Lord standing atop a wreckage, with his lightsaber in hand. Around him are various other action figures, LEGO figurines, and even Cosbaby figures of Vader in his battle-damaged avatar.

Some of the figures are older than the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi version, and feature a more generic face for Anakin, but most of them appear to have something close to Hayden Christensen’s face. The two sealed figures on either side, along with the LEGO minifigure appear to be from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, while the smallest bust in the front is from Star Wars: Rebels.



This really is one of the coolest and most unique Star Wars collections I’ve ever seen. It’s just too bad that it’s so tragic.

Which is your favorite version of Darth Vader? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!