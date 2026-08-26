Stephen King Hated One of His Scariest Movies, Now an Iconic Prop That Defined It Is Coming to Auction

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations there are several stand-out movies that are constantly finding their way onto Top 10 lists among fans. Somewhere near the top of most of those must-watch recommendations is Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, a movie that is notably one of King’s most iconic films and the one that he has continually expressed his dislike for due to the changes Kubrick made to his novel. Driven by intense and unforgettable performances from Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, The Shining terrified audiences in 1980, and still continues to be as popular now as it ever was. As is usually the case, this includes many memes that have come from the more memorable moments of the movie, including the classic “Here’s Johnny” scene where Jack Torrance smashes down a door with an axe. Now, thanks to Prop Store, you could own one of the prop axes used in the scene that is forever etched in the mind of everyone who has seen it.

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The axe that is going under the hammer as part of Prop Store’s Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction between August 26 – 29 is one of several stunt props made specifically for scenes that involved Nicholson carrying the weapon but not using it. Unlike the “hero” axe, which was used in close shots and when Jack Torrance hacks out a hole in the bathroom door, this axe is made of lightweight hard foam that is painted and coated to look like wood and metal but took much less out of Nicholson when he was required to run around the Overlook Hotel carrying it. When it comes to must-own props for serious Stephen King collectors – and movie collectors in general – this is one that will likely cause a bidding war that could take its final hammer price beyond the $50,000-$100,000 estimates attached to it.

The Shining Has a Long and Troubled History

The Shining is an infamous movie for several reasons. It is well-documented that filming was a punishing 13-month schedule and Duvall said in interviews that it often left her exhausted thanks to Kubrick’s perfectionism resulting in some scenes reportedly taking over 120 takes to get the final shots. While the actress also admitted that working with Kubrick taught her so much, it has always been clear that the traumas faced by the characters in the haunted Overlook were not all part of the story. However, outside of all that, the movie also has the dubious privilege of being the one movie adapted from his books that Stephen King has never warmed to. In fact, when Mike Flanagan directed the sequel, Doctor Sleep, he praised the director for the ending of the movie, which directly takes inspiration from Kubrick’s film and righted several wrongs for King.

This kind of history and detail is what makes this one of the most exciting auctions for King fans. Purchasing a screen-used prop is a grail moment for some collectors and iconic scenes don’t come much bigger than many found in The Shining. For anyone looking for even more, the auction also has another lot featuring the blood-letting knife prop belonging to Wendy Torrance in the same scene. Currently bidding at $12,500, the knife does not carry the same weight as Jack’s axe, with a high-end estimate being a rather conservative $50,000. With the right bidder on the day, these two items could certainly bounce off each other if several people are desperate to add both of them to their collection. The axe and knife props both feature in the first day of the four-day event, on August 26, 2026.