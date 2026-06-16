The Most Complete Set of All 103 Vintage Star Wars Actions Figured Just Went on Sale With a Steep Discount

Accumulating a vintage action figure collection takes time, patience, research, and most of all, money. Prices of vintage figures have only been going up over the years, with resellers further driving up prices. So, if you decide that you want to own every single vintage Kenner Star Wars figure ever made, you’ll have to put in a lot of time and money. Either that, or you can buy the entire collection from someone who has already put in all the effort. Of course, it’s going to cost you quite a lot.

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Over on eBay, one seller claims to have painstakingly collected every Kenner Star Wars figure released between 1977 and 1985. They also claim that they are all in pristine condition, with no paint-chipping, sticker tearing, or wear and tear on the joints, and are willing to part with this 103-figure collection for $9,860. Ranging across Kenner’s Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and Power of the Force lines, this massive collection is a dream for any vintage action figure collector.

Complete 103 Vintage Kenner Star Wars Action Figure Collection Is Available On eBay

It’s not very often that you’ll find someone with every action figure made by a manufacturer. The fact that this collection features all 103 vintage Kenner Star Wars figures in pristine condition is even more unbelievable. While $9,860 sounds like a lot, it’s actually a discount, considering the rise in demand and the price of these vintage figures. The seller claims that the market value for each figure makes the collection’s total value $12,539.86. That’s a $2,679.86 discount from the asking price. With the way things are going currently, the price of the collection will only increase over time.

As for the figures in the collection, it features everyone from main characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader, to figures of Stormtroopers, Jawas, Imperial Tie Fighter Pilots, and even a figure of the 1985 version of Anakin Skywalker. That last one is something you don’t see in most modern collections, especially after the digital remaster release, where Hayden Christensen replaced the original actor, Sebastian Shaw, as a Force ghost.

I wouldn’t blame you if you’re a bit sceptical about the collection, especially considering the massive price, but the seller, twinkietoys, has 100% positive reviews. They seem pretty confident of the condition of each figure, going as far as saying they wouldn’t acquire them if they had any signs of wear and tear. Of course, it’s still a big decision to make, but there’s no denying that this collection is the stuff of dreams for vintage action figure collectors.

Do you think this complete set of 103 action figures is worth $9,860? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!