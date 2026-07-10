The Price Of This Vintage Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure Is Through The Roof Because of Its Unique Lightsaber

We all remember the first time we saw a lightsaber being activated in Star Wars: A New Hope. The movie was pretty interesting until then, but we knew we were in for something special when we realized there would be laser swords in it. Over the next few decades, manufacturers leveraged the lightsaber, making it one of the most sought-after toys on the market. We went from simple telescopic ones made of plastic to electric ones that incorporate lights and sound.



Last year, Disney trademarked the most realistic lightsaber model we’ve ever seen. The engineering team used motors and flexible tape to give us the most realistic version of the lightsaber we’ve ever seen. However, all of this can be traced back to Kenner’s vintage Star Wars action figures. While most of you may have only seen the single-piece, activated version of the lightsaber, the manufacturer originally released three figures with double-telescopic versions. Needless to say, they’re now coveted by fans and collectors.

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AFA 85 NM+ Kenner Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure With Double-Telescopic Lightsaber Is Going For $20,000

Back in 1978, Kenner wanted to do something special for the original three Force users. Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Vader’s action figures came along with telescopic versions of their lightsabers in order to be a bit more faithful to the source material. However, this idea was eventually abandoned, resulting in later models featuring static versions of the weapon. This made the double-telescopic versions pretty rare, resulting in this Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi figure getting a $20,000 starting bid at Hake’s Auctions.

The idea of double-telescoping lightsabers was pretty novel for 1978. It gave the relatively stiff action figures an added layer of articulation, making them even more fun to play with. You could re-enact iconic scenes where Luke, Obi-Wan, or Darth Vader activated them before a duel. However, it seems these lightsabers were more trouble than they were worth. They caused the cost of manufacturing these figures to skyrocket, and customers also reported that they would break easily, resulting in the manufacturer eventually swapping them out for regular ones.

Just to give you an idea of how popular these variants are, Hake’s sold an AFA 80 rated version of the same figure for $76,700 in 2017. Then, in 2022, an AFA 90 version of Luke Skywalker went for $100,252. You can bet that this Obi-Wan figure will go for a similar, if not higher, price once bidding ends, not just because of its higher grading, but also due to the fact that the value of these vintage figures is much higher now. Any Star Wars fan would love for this figure to say “hello there” to their collection.

Do you prefer the regular static lightsaber, or these double-telescopic variants? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!