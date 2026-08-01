These Vintage Teen Titans Action Figures Are A Rare Piece Of DC Toy History, And They’re Back in the Collector Spotlight

Even The Justice League needs help from time to time. Sure, there’s the League’s extended roster, but those heroes are often busy dealing with their own local villains or specialised threats. So what do you do when there are more threats than you can handle? Delegate. And who do you delegate to? The interns, of course. Back in the day, DC Comics went through a phase where it gave almost every big hero a sidekick. Once they were a bit too old to shadow their mentors, some of them went on to form the Teen Titans.

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Much like the Justice League, the Teen Titans roster has also seen a few changes over the years. However, the original team of Robin, Wondergirl, Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Speedy have always been there. It’s only later that the likes of Beast Boy, Superboy and Miss Martian came in. However, as time went on, even the Titans formed junior and senior teams. If you’re a fan of the original kids’ team, Heritage Auctions has currently listed some ultra-rare vintage action figures of the Teen Titans’ founding members.

1977 Mego Teen Titans Action Figures Are Currently Going For Great Prices At An Auction

In 1977, Mego launched a Teen Titans series of action figures, including Wondergirl, Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Speedy. Robin was not included for some reason. Unlike Kenner’s vintage action figures, Mego’s were relatively large and featured a lot of cloth material for the costumes and fiber for Wondergirl’s hair. The problem with this is that they would start deteriorating, making well-preserved versions rare and highly coveted today. In fact, there are only a handful of each of them in the population report.

The Wondergirl figure is arguably the most coveted of the lot, presumably because her hair and clothes seem to be in good condition, with a grading of AFA 85. It’s the highest of only five rated, and is currently going for $2,437 with buyer’s premium. However, in terms of rarity, the Kid Flash figure is the highest of only two ever graded, with an AFA 80 rating. You’d be hard pressed to find any one of these figures on the market, let alone all four from the original line. Snapping up even a single one of them would add a lot of value to any DC fan’s collection.

Today, we know two versions of the team: the wacky Teen Titans Go, and the gritty Titans animated show. However, these figures are a great reminder of the Silver Age of comics, when the team was new, full of hope, and didn’t have to worry about Deathstroke trying to blow up their headquarters.

Who is your favorite character from the Teen Titans roster? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!