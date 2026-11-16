This Rare Star Wars Stormtrooper Costume Looks Nothing Like the Ones in the Movies, and That’s What Makes It Special

You’re going to need a lot of firepower if you’re an imperial fascist regime determined to take over the galaxy. The Galactic Empire in Star Wars isn’t shy to spend on TIE Fighters, AT-ATs, and even the planet destroying Death Star. While that’s great, you’ll need boots on the ground to be efficient in stamping out those pesky rebels, and that’s where the Stormtroopers come in, with their iconic white armor. However, the initial design concept for these foot soldiers made them look more like space knights than soldiers, and Heritage Auctions just sold one of these original armor sets for $16,250. Aside from the silver chrome armor, what made this concept set even more interesting is that it comes with a lightsaber and shield.

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This set is one of only two in existence, created by Andrew Ainsworth, based on the original designs of legendary Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. While the overall mold is similar to the Stormtrooper armor we saw in A New Hope and the rest of the original trilogy, the chrome color scheme is the most striking difference from the final version. However, it seems McQuarrie’s idea of the troopers was very different from what George Lucas had in mind, as he also gave them high-tech shields, along with the franchise’s most iconic weapon, the lightsaber. While the final version of the Stormtroopers were nameless grunts who couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn, McQuarrie’s version look like knights who would demolish the rebellion before it even began.

Star Wars Stormtroopers Originally Had Lightsabers

Via Heritage Auctions

Just think back to how effective lightsabers have been in the Star Wars franchise, cutting through enemies like butter, thinning out numbers, and even rendering blast doors useless. Now imagine if every Stormtrooper in the Empire had one. Not only would they destroy the entire rebellion, but Luke would have not even left Tatooine. Eventually, Lucas probably decided that laser swords were too powerful to be wielded by regular soldiers, and made it so that only a small set of space wizards could use them. As for the chrome color scheme, as awesome as it would have looked, it was apparently very impractical to manufacture, especially back in 1977. However, we did get a glimpse of what it would look like thanks to Captain Phasma in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Via Heritage Auctions

It’s hard to think of Stormtroopers in any other color besides white. Sure, we’ve seen multiple variations over the years, like Deathtroopers and Shoretroopers, but it feels a bit wrong seeing the default Stormtrooper in anything but the traditional white. That’s not to say that this chrome color scheme isn’t amazing. I’d probably be saying the same thing if McQuarrie’s original designs were approved. With only two of its kind in existence, this armor set gives us a glimpse at how different the Star Wars universe could have been if it wasn’t for certain decisions. While it all worked out in the end, the new owner of this $16,250 suit of armor probably just found the centerpiece of their collection.

Would you have preferred if Star Wars Stormtrooper armor was chrome instead of white? Let us know in the comments!