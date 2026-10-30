Vintage Star Wars Toy Prices Have Resurfaced and Fans Can’t Believe How Unaffordable the Hobby Is Today

Collecting vintage toys, especially coveted ones like Kenner’s Star Wars line, can be pretty expensive. While rare figures and play sets from the line go for thousands and even millions of dollars, even the rather common ones are pretty expensive, especially if you get into a bidding war for them. Unfortunately, the same can be said even for present day toys made by Hasbro or Mattel. It’s a case of being stuck between a Death Star and a Sarlacc pit. With both vintage and modern toys costing so much, a lot of fans and collectors have been forced out of the hobby. This horrible feeling is only compounded when you look at the original retail price of vintage toys.

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One fan on Reddit shared what appears to be a page from an old Argos catalog (think the UK version of the Sears catalog), with the original prices for some of Kenner’s Star Wars toys. Taking a look at the catalogue, you can see that the X-Wing, for example, is just £14.99. That roughly translates $19.98, but probably lesser considering inflation over the years. Now, let’s make a few comparisons. A simple scan through eBay reveals that people are currently selling unsealed versions of the toy for anywhere between $150 and $500. Over on Hasbro Pulse, the soon-to-be-launched Vintage Collection X-Wing Fighter costs $139.99, giving us an idea of how much more a similar toy costs today. It’s safe to say that buying a vintage Star Wars toy or even a modern one costs significantly more than it did a few decades ago.

Star Wars Toy Collectors Discuss The Sad Reality Of The Hobby Today

To anyone on a regular salary, buying either of these versions feels like a major investment that needs to be carefully thought through. Back in the late ’70s these toys were just that, children’s toys, and didn’t feature a massive price tag like they do today. With almost everything getting more expensive over the decades, and the average salary increasing in a disproportionate manner, a lot of fans have found themselves being priced out by manufacturers who understand millennial nostalgia. As one comment put it, “Folks born in the ’90s and ’00s don’t seem to realize that we used to be able to buy a single figure for less than the minimum wage back when the first three movies came out. Now it’s twice the minimum wage for one.”

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Of course, there’s a lot to discuss and take into account when discussing minimum wage and inflation, but I think I can safely say that our toy collections would be a lot larger if all contributing factors increased or decreased in a proportionate manner. Yes, £32.99 for a Millennium Falcon was a lot back then too, but the disparity has become much larger since then. Those of you that managed to hold on to these old toys, especially in their original packaging, are pretty lucky. Not only do you have something that is now valued for over ten times the amount, but you could make bank if you were to sell them to the right buyer. The rest of us will need to think long and hard before making our next purchase.

Do you still have any vintage Star Wars toys from your childhood? Let us know in the comments below!