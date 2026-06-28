You Can Literally Own A Piece Of The Death Star From Star Wars: A New Hope, And It Won’t Cost You Much

How much does the Death Star from Star Wars: A New Hope cost? 1 Trillion Imperial Credits is the agreed upon amount, but say the Empire were to sell it to you, surely it would be a bit cheaper as it’s previously owned. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find one for sale to get an accurate price, but it’s safe to say that none of us would be able to afford it even used. Even if it was stripped for parts, there are very few of us who could buy those parts (I call dibs on the command center). However, you could own a part of the official movie prop and, surprisingly, it won’t break the bank as badly as you might expect.

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Back in 1977, when CGI was still in its infancy, George Lucas used props and hand-drawn artwork for most of the special effects. One of those props was a 23 foot miniature model of the Death Star’s panel, used for the climactic bombing run sequence. That very prop is now open for bids at Heritage Auctions. Thankfully, it doesn’t cost anywhere close to what the actual panel would, with the current bid sitting at just $100,000 with buyer’s premium. Of course, you’ll need a moon’s worth of storage space for it.

Death Star Miniature Panel Used In A New Hope’s Bombing Run Is Available On Auction

Essentially, you’d be owning an actual piece of the Death Star from the movie. While the surface isn’t as detailed as it was in A New Hope, it’s made out of “rigid polyfoam with cast-in kit-bashed greeblies and grid detail carved into the surface, expertly studio-painted varying shades of gray.” The massive prop measures 23.5″ x 23.5″ x 3″, and its most standout feature is the massive Turbolaser Tower which shot down many X-Wings and Y-Wings. It’s the largest and one of the last few such Death Star panels still in existence today.

Of course, being a movie prop from 1977, it comes with its fair share of damage, stains, scuffs and other production related wear and tear. However, you can chalk it down to battle damage, thanks to those pesky rebels. While the cost is one thing to consider, the next worry is figuring out where to keep this massive prop. A huge glass display might just be the only way to show it off, but that’s if you have over 23.5″ x 23.5″ to spare in a room. Also, before you put it for display, just make sure to reinforce that thermal exhaust port. We wouldn’t want your priceless purchase to explode because of a silly error.

What’s one prop from the Star Wars movies you would like to own? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!