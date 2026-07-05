You Can Own a Jurassic Park Collection 30+ Years in the Making – If You Have $700k to Spare

To the dedicated collector, few sights are as awe-inspiring as a collection decades in the making, especially one entirely focused on a specific property or franchise. With that level of time and dedication, a collector amasses the kinds of rare items most can only dream of owning. Look at the Jeff Jacob Star Wars collection, recently auctioned through Hakes for record-breaking prices; or this Jurassic Park collection on eBay now, comprised of literal thousands of toys and collectibles.

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The seller describes themselves as having collected Jurassic Park “for over 30 years,” suggesting the collection dates back to the film’s original 1993 release. Included for the $700k asking price are “complete collections for almost every set” of Jurassic Park toys ever produced. Visible in the provided photos are some of the rarest and most sought-after items from Kenner’s iconic Jurassic Park line. The seller clarifies that in addition to the hundreds of figures shown on display, they have hundreds more in storage.

What Are the Rarest Items in the Collection?

To a hardcore Jurassic Park collector, the most tantalizing image provided is of the seller’s complete collection the 1998 “Chaos Effect” subline. After concluding their tie-in figure line for 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Kenner sought a way to keep the Jurassic Park license relevant between films. Their solution was “Chaos Effect,” which featured all new dinosaur designs based on the premise of rogue InGen geneticists “mixing [dinosaur] genes with those of other dinosaur species and even modern-day animals. The result: ultra ferocious, hybrid dinosaurs.”

While predictive of 2025’s Jurassic World: Rebirth, the “Chaos Effect” line was a poor seller for Kenner, discontinued before the end of the year. A slew of prototype figures were canceled, as was a planned tie-in animated series. The few “Chaos Effect” figures that were produced now fetch the highest aftermarket prices of any Kenner Jurassic Park figures, exceeding even the collectibility of the iconic first 1993 wave. The “Chaos Effect” Omega T-Rex figure can sell for anywhere between $2.5-5k, with a sample selling on eBay for a full $5k just last month.

Also included is the “Chaos Effect” Mobile Command Center, which saw extremely limited production. Mint in box samples are incredibly scarce due to poor sales, always the case with high price-tag playsets or vehicles from unpopular toylines. The “Chaos Effect” Mobile Command Center is a retool of a vehicle offered for Kenner’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park line, based on the Fleetwood RV Mobile Lab that was memorably trashed by a pair of T-Rexs in the 1997 film. While the “Chaos Effect” version comes to market so rarely that it’s difficult to properly gage its value, the $700+ price-tag for a mint-in-box The Lost World Mobile Command Center gives us some idea what this elusive variant is worth.

What Else Is – And What Else Could Be – Included

Though not as rare as the “Chaos Effect” figures, the included complete, mint-in-box set of Kenner’s original 1993 Jurassic Park line is likely to hold even greater appeal to collectors. In recent years, pricing for this line has soared, with some of its most desirable items now commanding prices in the four-digit range. None is more desirable than the Tyrannosaurus Rex, with “electronic roar and stomping sound.” For a high grade sample, up to $4k is a fair asking price. Included with this collection are three of the figure, each in $4k condition.

If you’re only interest in one of them – or one of any other item – you’ll have to look elsewhere: the seller is ardent that they are “sold as a set” and only sold as a set. With this being the case, the collection is more likely to be purchased by a reseller than another private collector, and the the collection is in six different carts at the time of writing. Each prospective buyer is easily envisioned weighing the resale profits for the hundreds of items shown, and imagining the thousands more left unseen. After all, if this is what’s visible in the scant handful of pictures provided, almost any other coveted, rare, or even unproduced item could be awaiting discovery.

What’s the rarest “Jurassic Park” item in your collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!