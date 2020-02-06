My Little Pony and Transformers Crossover Announced

Two of the most beloved properties from the '80s are coming together in an unexpected way, with My Little Pony uniting with the Transformers for a four-week crossover comic event from IDW Publishing. The publisher confirmed on their website that the exciting event will bring together the properties that were popularized in animated series decades ago and, through various modern incarnations of the franchises, have continued to amass fans. IDW publishes comic book series based on both properties, with the creatives finally finding a way to bring their complex storylines and mythologies together for what is sure to be a memorable adventure, which launches in May.

The site describes the story, "In My Little Pony/Transformers, the scheming Queen Chrysalis casts a spell in search of changeling allies, but accidentally interferes with a distant Cybertronian Spacebridge… and brings the Autobots and Decepticons to Equestria! As the dust settles, it’s up to Twilight Sparkle, Optimus Prime, and others to overcome the menace of malevolent magic and machinery!"

The series will draw in a wide range of talent, which includes writers James Asmus, Ian Flynn, and Sam Maggs, and artists Casey W. Coller, Jack Lawrence, Sara Pitre-Durocher, Priscilla Tramontano, and Tony Fleecs.

“The writing I’ve gotten to do individually for My Little Pony and Transformers have already proven to be some of the most fun I’ve had in my career, so it’s pure joy to play them off each other,” Asmus shared in a statement. “We’re making a wild mash-up unlike anything else in your comic collection. You basically owe it to yourself and your future happiness to get a copy!”

Maggs added, "My Little Pony and Transformers are two of my all-time favorite universes. Having written for them both previously, the idea of bringing the citizens of Equestria and Cybertron together is incredibly exciting.”

Between the worlds of magic and robots, a crossover might not seem like the most expected route for a crossover, with the ways the creators find a way to unite the series sure to draw in readers.

“Teaming Transformers and My Little Pony has been a dream we’ve had for a long time,” IDW Editor-In-Chief John Barber noted. “We’re all really excited to see this mashup of characters by a mashup of creators who are honoring the legacy of both universes… and doing it in the most bonkers, fun way imaginable!”

Keep your eyes out for My Little Pony/Transformers this May.

