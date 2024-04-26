New PS Plus Free Game Is the Most Popular Since GTA 5

One of this month's new free PlayStation Plus games available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium is proving to be quite popular with subscribers on PS4 and PS5. In addition to the three to four free game downloads PS Plus Essential subscribers get every month, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have unlimited access to an evolving library of PS4 and PS5 games that is also updated every month. In the case of the latter, this library also includes PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. For the month of April, well over a dozen games were added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries in April, and one of these games has been standing out from the crowd.

Since the inception of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in the summer of 2022, the biggest debut of any game so far has been Stray, which debuted in July 2022. The second biggest has been GTA 5, which was added in December 2023. And the third biggest debut, debuted this month. That game is Dave the Diver.

As True Trophies notes, Dave the Diver saw 65% more players than 2024's second biggest PS Plus launch, Need for Speed Unbound. That said, it was still 24% behind GTA 5 and a whopping 97% behind Stray. Still, it's been a big success, beating out Sea of Stars and Horizon Forbidden West, which round out the top five.

It is worth noting though these numbers aren't from PlayStation itself. Rather, the data comes from GameInsights, which scraps data from 3.1 million active PSN accounts. As for the title, Dave the Diver is a game that combines action-adventure with management gameplay. It debuted back on June 28, 2023, but only came to PS4 and PS5 this month, which is part of the reason its PS Plus splash was so substantial because it was available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium the moment it finally came to PlayStation consoles.

As of January 2024, Dave the Diver has sold over three million copies. Complimenting this, it has a 90 on Metacritic, which means it is one of the highest rated games of 2023

"Dave the Diver is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night," reads an official blurb about the game. "Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole."

If you decide to check out Dave the Diver via PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium like so many other subscribers on PS4 and PS5, be prepared to sink many hours into it. The game takes at least 25 hours to beat, maybe a drop shorter if you're familiar with the game and play it quickly. Completionists though will need more like 50 hours with the game.