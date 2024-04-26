Special GameCube Pre-Order Bonus for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A special GameCube pre-order bonus for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been revealed by GameStop. Naturally, this means Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have to buy the exclusive from GameStop, but fans of the original GameCube game may want to do exactly that after they see what the pre-order bonus is.

More specifically, GameStop has gone ahead and revealed a free slip cover when you pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game for the Nintendo Switch system though the retailer. Why is this relevant to GameCube nostalgics? Well, the slip-cover is a recreation of the cover of the original game on Nintendo GameCube. If you haven't seen the cover of the remake on Nintendo Switch it is substantially different. If you prefer the original, you will probably want to pre-order the game via GameStop. According to the retailer, this slip cover is exclusive to it and exclusive to pre-ordering.

Below, you can check out the slip cover for yourself. The image is pulled straight from the post on social media platform X from the retailer promoting the pre-order bonus. Unfortunately, as you can see in the image, this appears to be exclusive to GameStop Canada, which means if you are in the states not only will you need to pre-order the game with GameStop, but export it from Canada, which will cost a bit extra. How much these covers will go for on the after aftermarket, remains to be seen. It could end up being cheaper to pick one up this way if this turns out to be a GameStop Canada exclusive. Judging by the comments on the post, many are prepared to export it anyway.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is set to release worldwide on May 23, 2023. When it does, it will cost $59.99 and will only be available on Nintendo Switch. You can check it out and more May releases by clicking right here.

"Join Mario on an epic paper-adventure to collect the crystal stars before the X-nauts do," reads an official blurb about the Nintendogame. "The nefarious X-Nauts are after the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door! With a map from Princess Peach, and the help of a few locals, Mario journeys through a colorful world made of paper to find them first. To prevail in this quest, you'll have to level up Mario and his friends, master timing-based attacks and badges to impress the audience on the stage of combat, and make use of all the abilities that come with being cursed-er, conveniently made of paper-like folding into a plane to cross big gaps or turning sideways to slip through narrow openings."