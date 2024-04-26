Nintendo Switch Online Now Has Over 30 N64 Games to Download for Free

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED with the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service can now enjoy over 30 N64 games for free. With an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, complete with the Expansion Pack, subscribers have unlimited access to these 30-plus N64 games for free. However, an active subscription is required. If a Nintendo Switch user lets their subscription lapse, they will lose access to every single one of these N64 games.

With the latest additions to the Nintendo Switch Online library this week, subscribers in North America and Europe have access to specifically 32 N64 games. The complete library is 34 games, but two of these games are exclusive to Japan and Hong Kong. How many more N64 games will be added, we don't know. The successor to the Nintendo Switch is rumored to release next year, so presumably at least a few more N64 games will be added between now and then, and possibly even after this, but this is all just speculation.

Every Free Nintendo Switch Online N64 Game

1080° Snowboarding Banjo-Kazooie Blast Corps 64 Custom Robo [Japan Only] Custom Robo V2 [Japan Only] Dr. Mario 64 Excitebike 64 Extreme G F-Zero X GoldenEye 007 Harvest Moon 64 Iggy's Reckin Balls Jet Force Gemini Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Mario Golf Mario Kart 64 Mario Party Mario Party 2 Mario Party 3 Mario Tennis Paper Mario Pilotwings 64 Pokemon Puzzle League Pokemon Snap Pokemon Stadium Pokemon Stadium 2 Star Fox 64 Sin and Punishment Super Mario 64 The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64 WinBack Yoshi's Story

N64 games for Nintendo Switch Online were first announced back in September 2021 before being introduced the following month. Since then Nintendo has slowly but surely bolstering the offering with roughly a dozen games a year at the current rate.

