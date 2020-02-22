Locke & Key and Sandman Crossover Comic Announced

IDW Publishing and DC Comics have made one of the biggest surprise comic announcements of the year, giving us the ultimate "chocolate in my peanut butter" situation in years. Two titans of fantasy comics will come together this October when the two companies co-publish Locke & Key: Hell & Gone - A Sandman Universe Crossover Event. Locke & Key creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez will write and draw the new series which will tie the two Eisner Award winning comic series together, something that will no doubt lead to bizarre and interesting parallels. It's unclear how many issues the crossover will run or if any of the characters from the original Locke & Key, or Morpheus himself, will appear.

(Photo: IDW/DC COmics)

