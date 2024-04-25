NES RPG From 1987 Getting Surprise Remake Next Month

A NES RPG from 1987 is getting a surprise remake, and it is releasing next month via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question actually hails from 1981 when it was released for the Apple II, then the PC Booter in 1984, then the Macintosh, FM-7, PC-98 and PC-88 in 1985, then the Sharp X1 in 1986, then the Commodore 64 and MSX2 in 1987. It also came to the NES in 1987, but only in Japan. A North America release didn't drop until 1990. Since then it came to the TurboGrafx-CD in 1993, Super Famicom in 1999, the Game Boy Color in 2001, and the WonderSwan Color in 1993.

If these dots don't connect for you, the mystery game in question is Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord from Sir-Tech, though Game Studio Corporation handled the NES version. The first game in the Wizardry series, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is notable for a variety of reasons, but chiefly for being one of the first Dungeons & Dragons-style game ever release. It is also the first proper party-based RPG. Because of these two things, it is often considered one of the greatest video games of all time.

The remake is being handled by Digital Eclipse, who introduced the game last year on PC via Steam Early Access. Over on Steam, this early access version has a "Very Positive" rating, thanks to an 86 approval rating across 420 user reviews. As you can see via the trailer below, it is a full 3D remake of the 2D game.

"Digital Eclipse's Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord revival is built directly on top of the original Apple II game's code, preserving the appeal of the classic while also incorporating modern graphics and improved party management, navigation, spellcasting, and combatm," reads an official blurb about the game. "While the remake may look, sound, and feel completely new, the original Apple II game is under the hood-you can even view the original interface while you're playing. Craft your own party of adventurers and head into the labyrinth at the behest of the mad overlord Trebor, in search of the amulet stolen by the evil wizard Werdna. Battle challenging monsters, avoid hidden traps, and find your way through the dungeon for the ultimate showdown with Werdna himself."

The full release for the remake on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will be on May 23. It is unclear how much the RPG classic will cost when it releases.