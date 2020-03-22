Punchline and Harley Quinn Battle It Out in Batman 93 First Look

Batman fans have been waiting for the Joker's new girlfriend, Punchline, to make a major appearance in the series, but more than that they've been looking forward to what may be an ultimate showdown: a first meeting between Punchline and Harley Quinn. That showdown is coming in Batman #93 and thanks to a preview of this fateful meetup, it looks like things won't go particularly well for Harley when the blade-wielding Punchline.

Created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez, Punchline has made a few brief appearances in comics -- Batman #89 and Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3. Jimenez previously described Punchline as "Harley Quinn's polar opposite" something that is very clearly illustrated in this preview which sees Harley armed with her mallet and then a gun taking on Punchline in what appears to be a truly epic fight, at least until Punchline gets the upper hand -- with Harley's fate left a question mark, at least until Batman #93 hits shelves.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

While a lot is still unknown about Punchline, it will be interesting to see what ever-evolving role she plays in the "Joker War" arc that the series is teasing.

"This is the story that started in the epilogue to Batman 85 and will be the biggest Joker story since Batman: Endgame back during the New 52," Tynion previously said in a statement. "This story is going to have huge, huge ramifications for Gotham City. You’ll see all the seeds planted for Joker War in the background of THEIR DARK DESIGNS, especially as it hits its climax in April, but the big story starts in May."

"It is going to be a very, very scary story," Tynion continued. "I can’t say much about it yet, other than you should probably read it and order lots and lots and lots of copies, just in case you get too freaked up and tear one of them up from the excitement."

Batman faces off with the Designer as "Their Dark Designs" reaches its epic climax! In the last year, Batman has lost more than he could have imagined, and now he faces a cost so dear it will change the course of his life. And there is worse on the horizon. In the midst of all the horror, he can feel the drumbeat of battle. "Joker War" is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same.

Batman #93, written by James Tynion IV with art by Guillem March and Javier Fernandez will be available April 15.

