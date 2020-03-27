Valiant Releases Full Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe Miniseries for Free

Comic fans are streaming quite a bit of content these days due to the effects of the coronavirus, attempting to stay inside for as long as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That's why any additional content is welcome, and Valiant Entertainment just announced that fans have a new series to check out for free if they so choose. That would be the Bat in the Sun produced Ninjak vs The Valiant Universe, a special project that brought the heroes and villains into live-action for the first time, and featured heroes like X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Archer and Armstrong, Livewire, and more. Since then we've had a live-action Bloodshot film, but if you want to see Jason David Frank's version of the character, you can check out the full series completely free.

All you have to do is head over to Valiant Comics' YouTube page right here, though you can also just check out the first episode in the video below to start watching.

If you're unfamiliar with Ninjak vs The Valiant Universe, you can check out the official description below.

Directed by Aaron & Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe."

