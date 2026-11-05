DC Is Pitting the Flash Against the Justice League and the Matchup Is More Complicated Than It Looks

The Flash is the Fastest Man Alive, and that title comes with an absolutely absurd power set, all things considered. Every long-running superhero is known for getting up to some power-scaling shenanigans every now and again, but DC’s highest echelon of heroes are especially guilty of this, with the Flash being one of those poster children. Some of his more insane feats include beating an instant teleporter in a race across the universe and stating that he can perceive events that take place across an attosecond. The Flash can punch so many times in such a short amount of time that he can effectively generate infinite mass, hitting as hard as Superman.

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The Flash is one of the strongest superheroes around, but as of The Flash (2023) #38, he might have finally met his match, as the Scarlet Speedster is going up against the Justice League. At first glance, it might seem that the League’s overwhelming might would overwhelm the Flash, or that Flash’s overpowered speed might let him take down all of his opponents before they could react. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, as this is a much closer fight than it appears. We’re going over both sides’ strengths and weaknesses, and determining who should win this all-out superheroic brawl.

The Fastest Fighter Alive

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice League in question for this fight is a bit different from the norm, but includes plenty of mainstays, being manned by Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Green Arrow, Aquaman, the AI form of Red Tornado, and Jon Kent as Superman. We’ll be basing this argument on this specific group, but the majority of these points remain the same even if we include other heroes. As we’ve already established, the Flash is phenomenally overpowered. Wally is the speedster in question, and he’s definitively the fastest Flash. He can move so quickly that the entire world appears to be standing still. In this issue alone he raced from Mount Everest to Central City before an explosion could move, and ran to the jail and back to a bridge at the city’s edge in the same time.

The Flash is impossible to hit if he sees the attack coming, but even if he can’t dodge a blow, he can simply choose to vibrate right through it. Wally has the added ability to excite the molecules of anything he vibrates through, blowing it up as its atoms rip apart, turning his greatest defense into a phenomenal offense. He has a whole host of other powers, including lightning generation, accelerated healing, and the power to steal speed, rendering opponents as still as statues, but his most important other ability is definitely his Flashes of Insight. Wally can look into the future both on command and subconsciously, letting him know what his enemies plan long before they even consider it.

Of course, the Flash also has two massive drawbacks in this fight. The first is that his overuse of the Speed Force has caused miniature wormholes to open inside of his brain. They are slowly driving him over the edge and lowering his inhibitions, making him overconfident and near-arrogant. The Speed Force is the only thing holding him together at this point, so overexerting himself could even cause these symptoms to worsen. The second is that Green Arrow has an arrow especially designed to depower Wally. Obviously, this has no chance of hitting him on its own, but that’s where the Justice League’s strengths come in.

Justice Always Wins, Even at a Cost

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

At the end of the day, the Flash is powerful and arguably the most dangerous person in the room, but I’d still have to give the fight to the Justice League. This particular roster simply boasts too many powerhouses to ignore. Yes, Wally can run literal circles around them individually, but each of these heroes also has the potential to bring him down. Green Arrow is basically dead weight here, and Wally can outpace Red Tornado’s algorithms, but the others are obvious threats. Wonder Woman and Superman are both nearly as fast as Wally, and are sturdy enough to tank anything he can throw at them. All they need to do is land one hit.

If he’s not taken out immediately, Martian Manhunter can shut down Flash’s brain. He has an exploitable weakness in fire, but he can become just as intangible as Wally can, meaning that he can avoid the majority of threats while he prepares his counterattack. Aquaman is on a similar level of strength, but it’s his mastery of water that makes him dangerous. With his connection to the Blue, he could turn the water in Wally’s body against him and rip him apart from the inside, or open a portal to a world a galaxy away and dump him there. All of this is without mentioning the auto-win of one hero stabbing Flash with the arrow.

If these heroes fought to kill, it’d be a quick, deadly fight. It’d be over in less than a second, with the only question being if Wally could kill them all before they touch him. It’s possible, especially with his ability to see the future giving him an edge, but it’s unlikely that he can secure the victory with zero missteps. Considering just how hard to kill Superman is, it’s most likely that he could one-tap the Flash before Wally could do him in. This is the ultimate fight between the immovable objects and the unrelenting force. Wally is guaranteed to bring down a few heroes along with him, but given just how many powerhouses he’s going up against, not even he could bring them all down in time, though it is certainly possible.

This fight could truly go either way, and while I give it to the Justice League, Wally could definitely cause several casualties if he chose. Do you think he could take the win? Let us know your vote in the comments below!