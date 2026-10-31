DC Just Made the New 52’s Most Forgotten Character Central to Darkseid’s Plans and It’s Bringing Back a Familiar Crisis

DC Comics is known for quite a few things in the 21st century, but one factor that has defined it over the years is the multiversal reboot. While most fans would say that the first time it happened was the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths, you can make the argument that 1956’s Showcase #4 was the first of these and it’s led to a rich history of reboots for the publisher. Some of the them are amazing, like the post-Crisis one. However, some aren’t so beloved, like the New 52. This 2011 DC reboot started everything from scratch again, trying to mix the classic flavor of DC with edgy modern styling. The character Pandora was introduced, becoming one of the defining characters of that era. While the New 52 is long gone, Pandora isn’t and she’s about to take on a new role, as revealed by DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1.

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Pandora was introduced at the end of Flashpoint, as the DC, Vertigo, and Wildstorm universes were smushed together into the New 52. She showed up in every first issue, 52 appearances in all in one month, teasing readers with her importance in the future. Like most things New 52, she ended up being ultimately disappointing and was killed in DC Rebirth #1. However, she’s been back since the end of DC K.O., teasing readers with the admission that there’s something that we don’t know about her. However, that’s not all, as her new role in the multiverse is a familiar one. The first time we saw it was in the blockbuster known as Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Pandora Has a New, Familiar Purpose and It’s All a Part of Darkseid’s Plan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Pandora showed up at the end of Flashpoint #5, fans lost their minds. No one knew who the mysterious new character was and were hyped to know how it all turn out. While we look back on it with scorn nowadays, the New 52 was exciting at first, as readers questioned where it was going to go. Pandora was a big part of this, and her appearances across the line cemented the idea of her importance in the eyes of fans. She would end up becoming the focus of “The Trinity War”, as the three different Justice League fought it, the first major event of the New 52.

However, her origin ended up being kind of pedestrian and predictable. She was the Pandora who opened Pandora’s Box, except in the DC Multiverse, she released the Seven Deadly Sins of Humanity. She was taken to the Circle of Eternity with Judas Iscariot and a mysterious third man. They were called the greatest transgressors against humanity in the world, the Trinity of Sin, and were cursed. Judas would become the Phantom Stranger, the unknown man the Question, and Pandora would be cursed to walk the world for all time and see all of the suffering she had unleashed.

Readers expected her to be some major part of the whole thing, but she was really just a character that we had seen a thousand times before – someone who did something terrible and was cursed to make up for it by seeing the suffering they had caused. She ended up fading away after “The Trinity War”, fans having felt like they were taken for a ride with the character. She was killed by Doctor Manhattan in DC Rebirth #1, which was something of a symbolic death for the entire New 52.

DC fans expected that would probably be the last we’d see of her. Sure, there was always the chance that she could be resurrected, but she was something of a failure of a character, related to one of the biggest DC failures of the 21st century. No one would have been surprised if they dropped her in a hole and never let her out again, but that wasn’t the case. Much like at the end of Flashpoint #5, she showed up at the end of DC K.O. #5, revealing that she’s working with Darkseid. Since then, she made an appearance in Superman Annual: Year One Thousand #1, teasing readers further with her importance.

DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 is the next chapter of the All-In Saga. The book has two parts – the first is about Darkseid attacking Earth-Three as he reveals his new ultimate plan: the creation of the Omega Singularity, where all time and space will exist at the same time. The second part of the book deals with Pandora, as Darkseid reveals the role she played in his newest quest. She has another secret and it’s one that has helped motivate Darkseid’s current plan, so he has decided to send her out into the multiverse as his Harbinger.

So, any longtime DC fans who read that paragraph are going to see two big similarities to Crisis on Infinite Earths. That story kicked off with the Anti-Monitor destroying Earth-Three, which is where this story starts. Harbinger was the name of Lyla, the woman that the Monitor used to find allies for his battle against the Anti-Monitor, just like Darkseid is sending Pandora to do. Speaking of the Anti-Monitor, the issue ends with Pandora deciding to also look for people who can stand against Darkseid, starting with the corpse of the Anti-Monitor.

It Feels like DC Fans Can Never Escape Crisis on Infinite Earths

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the things that fans enjoyed so much about DC K.O. is that it avoided the common path that DC events seem to take. It was nothing like Crisis on Infinite Earths and was barely related to that classic in way, which was a breath of fresh air. It ended with Darkseid promising a crisis of massive proportions and DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 does a fantastic job revealing his new purpose. We shouldn’t be surprised it’s going back to the Crisis well, since this is DC after all. While it remains to be seen how it all turns out, it’s interesting that they’re using Pandora in this place.

Pandora is the New 52 character. She was hyped to the moon, but as sometimes happens, the reveal didn’t at all match the build-up. Her death was a mercy, so when she came back in DC K.O., fans were shocked. This new direction for the character – and the reveal that she has another secret that readers don’t know yet – could be the one that finally pays off the promise of the past.

DC All-In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 is on sale now.

What do you think about Pandora? Are you happy to see her back or would you rather never see her again? Sound off in the comment section below.