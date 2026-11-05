Poison Ivy Just Lost the Source of Her Powers, But It Could Be the Best Thing to Happen to the Character

Poison Ivy has been cut off from the Green and returned to her roots. Access to the Green, and the powers that came with it, have defined Poison Ivy as a character for decades. Ivy’s plant powers have largely defined her as a character — nothing except perhaps her relationship with Harley Quinn rivals it — and it can be hard to remember that Ivy hasn’t always had them. Batman: Bad Seeds, in its epic conclusion, reminded readers that it was the Parliament of Trees that gave Ivy her powers and could as easily choose to take them away. Ivy promised Gotham City to the Green, but Batman and Mr. Freeze’s intervention froze the city in ice, effectively stopping any terraforming. The Parliament of Trees revokes Ivy’s powers, declaring her never worthy of them in the first place.

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Now Poison Ivy has no powers, no mayoral position, and is on route to the hospital and, undoubtedly, a jail sentence for the numerous crimes committed since taking office. Before Batman saved her, Ivy was ready to die for the disaster she caused. But now that she’s undoubtedly alive, what’s next for the character? It’d be predictable to send her after the Parliament of Trees again to reclaim her powers. After following Poison Ivy through G. Willow Wilson’s run, it’s unlikely that Ivy’s journey would be that simple. The villain-turned-hero’s journey has been as twisty as her vines. Wilson has the opportunity to push the character in a new direction and redefine her for audiences without even needing a reboot — which can be a rarity for DC characters.

Poison Ivy’s Powers are Newer than Most Remember

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Yes, Ivy was terrifying with the power of the Green behind her, but she was a supervillain long before that. Poison Ivy’s first appearance in a Batman comic was back in 1966, in Batman #181, under the name of Lillian Rose. The impetus for her creation was a growing demand for more female villains following the popularity of Catwoman on the Adam West Batman show. Before Crisis on Infinite Earths, Poison Ivy was a promising botanist. After a theft gone wrong, she survived a poisoning and discovered an immunity to all natural toxins and diseases.

Her origins were updated following Crisis on Infinite Earths, with her real name revealed as Pamela Isley. 1988’s Secret Origins #36 changed the nature of her poison immunity to the result of Jason Woodrue injecting Ivy with poisons and toxins when she was his student. The transformation nearly kills her twice and permanently alters her personality. Retcons to Secret Origins #36 would make her connection to the Green more explicit in the 2000s.

How the Green Has Overshadowed Poison Ivy

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The Green, especially in the current era, has given Poison Ivy almost a god-level power up. Through the Green not only does she have immunity to poisons and toxins, but she can transfer poison through touch, mutate all forms of plant life, and even sometimes hear through plants. The scope of terraforming Gotham cannot be understated, given what a big metropolitan area it is.

Ivy doesn’t have the weaknesses she used to have, and at times, can feel overpowered. Of course, obstacles evolve, and Ivy’s stories had to scale from regular encounters with Batman up to a disease that was beyond her typical immunity. Batman saves her life while putting a stop to the terraforming, but the Parliament of Trees gave Ivy a foe to sustain her own stories without needing as frequent appearances from the Bat.

Yet, as a result of this, Ivy has become synonymous with the Green, acting as its avatar, similar to Swamp Thing. It’s a good thing that it couldn’t last — the Parliament of Trees’ ruthlessness when it comes to its own interests is too much even for Ivy — and taking away her powers can show readers who she is without them.

Bad Seeds Secured Ivy a Future Nevertheless

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Poison Ivy is a fan-favorite character. Audiences love her complicated romance with Harley Quinn, her activism is hard not to root for, even if terraforming Gotham was not the right move, and it’s astounding to trace how Ivy has grown through her publication history. She’s more than just the femme fatale she started out as.

Ivy has a few different paths she can take from here. Similar to how her initial origins were hand-waved away as a story she once told, a new mythology can arise. We can get an even more ruthless Poison Ivy going after the Green. We can get Poison Ivy trying to make amends for what she’s done to Gotham and work with Batman to repair the damage. Perhaps Harley Quinn’s going to break her out of prison, and they’ll go on a vacation. Either way, what’s next for Poison Ivy needs to be on her own terms, and given the prominent spotlight that Batman: Bad Seeds has given her, there’s no doubt that she’ll get that.

We want to hear from you in the comments! What route do you think is next for Poison Ivy? Are there stories for her without the Green?