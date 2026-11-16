5 DC Legacy Heroes Who Deserve a Shot With Their Mentor’s Mantles, Including a Controversial Batman Sidekick

DC Comics introduced us to the superhero in 1938 and two years later, we’d get the first legacy sidekick in the form of Robin. The inclusion of the sidekick meant down the road legacy would become an important part of the DC Multiverse. Over the years, legacy has been one of the defining features of DC and their stories; while they’ve rebooted their history many times, there’s a continuity of heroism stretching back to the Golden Age. Over the years, mantles have been created that were taken up across the decades, leading to some of the greatest stories of all time. The most popular mantles have all seen new characters step into them.

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The DC superhero community consists of numerous superhero families. In these families, there are characters that we all expect to end up in the big seat – for example, Dick Grayson becoming Batman or Jon Kent becoming Superman down the road. However, there are other members of these families that we never expect to graduate to the big mantle. This is unfair to some of them, as they definitely deserve their chance in the spotlight. These five DC legacy heroes deserve their time with their mentor’s mantles, including the most controversial member of the Bat-Family.

5) Cassie Sandsmark

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Wonder Girl is the most confusing mantle in comics. The first Wonder Girl is Donna Troy, but it was also a teen Diana. See, originally, Wonder Girl was the equivalent of Superboy. This was changed for the Teen Titans, leading to the creation of Donna Troy. Wonder Girl would become the sidekick of Wonder Woman and eventually, Donna would be replaced by Cassie Sandsmark (who in turn would be replaced by Yara Flor). Diana has been replaced as Wonder Woman a few times over the years, with both Artemis and Donna taking her place.

Cassie is basically the forgotten Wonder Girl, but she deserves her chance as Wonder Woman. Her journey as a hero in the mid ’00s showed off just how great she could be. She became the center of the Teen Titans and even led the group, growing as a person and discovering the truth about her parentage. Cassie fell from grace for a while because of the New 52, so she needs a little more seasoning, but in the long run, she should be the next Wonder Woman.

4) Steel

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“Death of Superman” shocked the world, with the first superhero’s demise reported by the evening news. After “Funeral for a Friend” and “World Without a Superman”, we got “Reign of the Supermen”, a story that introduced four replacements for the Man of Steel, including John Henry Irons. John built a special suit of armor to protect the people of Suicide Slum, eventually battling against Cyborg Superman alongside Superboy, the Eradicator, and the one true Superman. They won and John became Steel, fighting alongside the Superman Family, joining the Justice League, and becoming an elder statesman of the superhero community.

Superman has been put out of commission several times over the years and Steel deserves his shot as the one true Superman. He’s a great hero, having fought against the biggest threats in DC history. Sure, he doesn’t have superpowers, but he has the next best things – intelligence. He would be a different kind of Superman for sure, but that’s the fun of legacy heroes.

3) Conner Kent

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Steel wasn’t the only awesome addition of “Reign of the Supermen”, there was also Conner Kent. Conner was a clone of Superman created by Project Cadmus (it would eventually be revealed that Lex Luthor’s DNA was used to stabilize his genes to allow for him to be viable) to replace Superman in case he died. After Superman’s death at Doomsday’s hands, the Newsboy Legion freed the teen clone to fight for Metropolis, leading to him becoming one of the four Supermen. He’d eventually become the new Superboy, becoming a legend in his own right, founding Young Justice, and helping re-establish the Teen Titans, giving his life to save the multiverse in Infinite Crisis before being resurrected in the 31st century.

Conner Kent was almost destroyed by the New 52 (the saga of Superboy during the New 52 is one of the most mystifying of them all, especially since Conner was having a renaissance pre-New 52), but he’s since come been brought back to prominence. He’s still played as the impulsive younger hero and it’s about time that he got a promotion. Making him the Superman for a time would be perfect for him and entertaining for readers.

2) Roy Harper

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Green Arrow is one of those heroes who was created to take advantage of the success of Batman. Back in the Golden Age, Oliver Queen was a rich playboy who decided to become a superhero after a tragedy, except in his case, he went with Robin Hood instead of bats. He had it all – the Arrowcave, the Arrowcar, the gimmick weapons – and he also had the sidekick: Roy Harper. As Speedy, he would become one of the premiere teen heroes, joining the Teen Titans, and would have his own drug addiction story. He’d end up becoming Arsenal and Red Arrow, but has never taken Ollie’s place.

Roy Harper becoming Red Arrow was cool, but it’s long past time he actually got to become Green Arrow. Even the Absolute Universe wouldn’t make Roy the Green Arrow. Roy has been through a lot over the decades and the best way to show that he has grown beyond all of that is for him to step into the mantle of Green Arrow. It’s an important part of the evolution of every legacy character and it’s one that Roy needs.

1) Red Hood

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DC has never known what to do with Jason Todd. This started back at the beginning. Dick Grayson was getting popular as a Teen Titan and it was hard to explain how he was in New York with Titans and patrolling Gotham with Bats every night. So, they made Jason, but instead of making him an actual an all-new character, they just copied Dick’s origin, changing the serial numbers, and left it at that. Fans were indifferent but then post-Crisis, they would create the mouthy, angry version and fans hated him even more, leading to his death in “Death of the Family”. He’d eventually be resurrected as the villainous Red Hood, before returning to heroism and becoming the black sheep of the Bat-Family.

Red Hood was a villain when Batman died and tried to become a villainous Dark Knight, losing out to Dick Grayson. Since then, he’s back to being a hero but DC can never come up with anything for him to do long-term. He’s a character without a rudder and it’s long past time that he got the chance to become Batman. While they could make him a violent failure like Azrael had been, it would be more interesting to see him actually successful. You could do an excellent Jason Todd as Batman story and it’s about time that DC stopped being cowards.

What DC legacy heroes do you think should take over their mentor’s mantles? Disagree with any of my choices? Sound off in the comment section below.