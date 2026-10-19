5 Marvel Comics Robots Who Make Vision Look Weak in Comparison (& 1 Is a War Hero)

VisionQuest has brought the Marvel Comics AIs and robots to the forefront, with Vision partnering with several other robotic beings. In VisionQuest, most of them are AIs that live in Vision’s head, but in the Marvel Comics universe, they are in their own bodies, with their own personalities, goals, and reasons to exist. This has been shown throughout many storylines, both in the pages of The Avengers comics and in their own adventures, including a 2020s storyline where they fought for AI rights in the human world. Along the way, it has been shown that Vision is just one of many, and he isn’t always the strongest.

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The Marvel Comics universe is full of powerful robot characters, from the villain who created Vision to a robot that can copy the powers of any hero it sees. With Avengers villains and X-Men villains alike, there are several Marvel robots who could give Vision a run for his money.

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5) Super-Adaptoid

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Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Gene Colan, the Super-Adaptoid debuted as the Adaptoid in Tales of Suspense #82 (1966) and took the Super-Adaptoid name in Tales of Suspense #84 (1966). AIM built it to kill Captain America, combining self-programming unstable molecules with a sliver of the Cosmic Cube. Its main power is mimicking powers. The Super-Adaptoid can scan anyone within its line of sight and copy all their physical and superhuman abilities, and keeps those templates stored.

In its debut story, it impersonated Jarvis and then copied the powers of Goliath, Hawkeye, the Wasp, and Captain America at the same time. In a later story, it copied the powers of Thor, Iron Man, and Hercules, but its main weakness is that it can overload if it uses too many powers at the same time. It even once copied the cosmic being Kubik and became the Supreme-Adaptoid. The fact that it can take on anyone’s powers makes the Super-Adaptoid one of the most powerful entities in Avengers history.

4) Danger

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Danger is an interesting robot villain because she is the personification of the Danger Room from the Xavier Institute. This character gained popularity thanks to her appearance in X-Men ’97, but in the comics, she debuted in Astonishing X-Men #9 (2005), the third part of the “Dangerous” storyline by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday. The Danger Room had been around since X-Men #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, but an upgrade with Shi’ar tech made the room self-aware.

Professor X knew the room had become sentient and kept it a secret, which is why Danger calls him father and hates him for using her as a tool. She is one of the X-Men’s most dangerous villains because she knows every X-Man’s fighting style from years of running their training sessions. She became a robot after Wolverine destroyed the command core, and her AI built a body to continue on. She later became the warden of the mutant prison in Utopia in Uncanny X-Men #515.

3) Nimrod

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Nimrod is another X-Men villain and is one of the most unstoppable robots in Marvel Comics’ history. The original Nimrod debuted in The Uncanny X-Men #191 (1985) by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr., as a mutant-hunting Sentinel from the “Days of Future Past” timeline who followed Rachel Summers back to the present. This robot is stronger than almost any other and also shoots energy blasts, manipulates magnetism, and self-repairs, making it nearly indestructible.

Eventually, Nimrod merged with Master Mold to create the Sentinel mastermind Bastion. This led to Bastion creating an entire legion of Nimrods, sending them to attack the mutants in Utopia. In “Powers of X,” Nimrod was the Sentinel overlord in the Year One Hundred future. Orchis also built its own present-day version of Nimrod, which is endlessly adaptable and self-duplicating. Its power is immense, and in X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, it killed Dazzler, Prodigy, Cannonball, Frenzy, and Jubilee, while melting Iceman.

2) Ultron

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Ultron created Vision, and while Vision was able to beat Ultron in their first battle, Ultron continued to improve himself as time went on. Ultron never stopped making himself stronger, more powerful, and as indestructible as possible with every upgrade. This makes Ultron more powerful than Vision, who has remained mostly constant since his creation. Ultron made his first full appearance in The Avengers #55 (1968) by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. He built Vision in The Avengers #57 (1968).

Ultron’s adamantium body arrived with the Ultron-6 upgrade in The Avengers #66-68, and The Avengers #66 (1969) marks the first time the word adamantium appeared in Marvel Comics, years before Wolverine. Ultron has shown his power more than once. In “Ultron Unlimited,” Ultron led an army of adamantium Ultron models and wiped out the population of the European nation Slorenia within minutes. In the “Age of Ultron” timeline, he conquered Earth.

1) Jim Hammond’s Human Torch

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Vision, at one time, believed he was made from the body of the original android Human Torch. This was Jim Hammond, who was created and used as a hero in World War II, fighting alongside Captain America and the Invaders. He was built by Dr. Phineas Horton from synthetic cells, but he burst into flames when in contact with oxygen. Jim soon learned to control the flames and became a great hero. His first appearance was in Marvel Comics #1 (1939) by Carl Burgos.

Jim Hammond returned years later in Avengers West Coast, and it was discovered that Vision was not made from his body, but from the spare parts of the android Human Torch. This robot hero can wrap himself in fiery plasma, fly, shape flames, control nearby fire, and survive in stasis without oxygen. Like Johnny Storm, he also has a nova flame burst that is comparable to a nuclear warhead. In the end, Jim Hammond is also a war hero because, in Marvel’s retelling of World War II events, it was Jim Hammond and his sidekick Toro who killed Adolf Hitler in his bunker.

Do you agree that these robots are all more powerful than Vision? Tell us your favorite Marvel Comics robots in the comments below and let us know why you love them so much.