Fox brought in X-Force in Deadpool 2, but they were brought in as a joke and killed instantly. This is almost disrespectful to the team that debuted in Marvel Comics in 1991 as the remade version of the New Mutants, taking the next steps in their superhero careers. Cable rebuilt the New Mutants into a militant strike team, and X-Force #1 (1991) by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld was one of the most successful comics at the time of its release. Since that time, X-Force has always served as the black-ops mutant team regardless of the era or membership.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team has included Cable as its backbone for most of its existence, but it is also much bigger than just a team to follow the time-traveling second-generation mutant. While the team started out as the next generation for the New Mutants, it has since added some of the most violent and brutal mutants in history, and there are some great options to fill out the team once it finally shows up in the MCU.

5) Boom-Boom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While the X-Force team that debuts in the MCU needs to have some familiar faces, there also needs to be a chance to introduce newcomers to movie fans who aren’t familiar with the comics. The best choice of these is Boom-Boom, a mutant who made her first appearance as a runaway in Secret Wars II #5 (1985) by Jim Shooter and Al Milgrom. The Beyonder befriended her as a runaway, and she betrayed him by helping the Avengers ambush him.

She has gone through more codenames than most mutants. She was Time Bomb as a runaway, Boom-Boom with the Fallen Angels, Boomer in X-Force, and Meltdown during the covert X-Force revival. She joined the New Mutants and then was a founding member of X-Force when they changed over with Cable. She believes she owes her life to Cable, who has always believed in her, and she would be a perfect addition to the MCU. Boom-Boom has never appeared in a live-action movie.

4) Archangel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Warren Worthington III, one of the original X-Men, made his debut as Angel in X-Men #1 (1963) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He made his movie debut in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), played by Ben Foster, and then Ben Hardy played him as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) as one of Apocalypse’s Horsemen. This change was shown in the comics during the Mutant Massacre when Harpoon mutilated his wings, and after he seemed to die, Apocalypse saved him and turned him into Archangel.

The difference between Angel and Archangel is that Archangel’s wings are made of metal shards that he can shoot lethally at any enemy. This made him a perfect fit for the black-ops team, X-Force, which saw him as a deadlier mutant than he ever was with the X-Men. He would also be a perfect match for conflict with Boom-Boom, as she is a young member of the team and he is one of the older mutants by her side.

3) Domino

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Domino is already around if the MCU wants to bring her back. She made her debut in Deadpool 2, where she was one of the only surviving members of his X-Force team. Played by Zazie Beetz, she was a breakout hero in the movie and would be a great option to bring into the actual MCU. Domino debuted in New Mutants #98 (1990) by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld, although this was an imposter. The real Domino showed up in X-Force #8.

Domino’s power is subconscious probability manipulation, which is considered luck. She is also an expert marksman and a skilled assassin. She came from a secret government breeding program, and she has been one of the most trusted members of Cable’s teams, including becoming a love interest at times and a leader along the way. There have been rumors that Domino could return to the MCU, even if it means recasting her.

2) Psylocke

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Betsy Braddock debuted in Marvel UK’s Captain Britain #8 (1976) by Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe. However, this is not the Psylocke who needs to appear in an X-Force movie in the MCU. For years, Betsy Braddock shared a body with Kwannon, and it is Kwannon who needs to be Psylocke in the movies. Betsy in the comics is Captain Britain now, and it is better to have Kwannon play the role of the ninja warrior.

Psylocke did appear in X-Men: Apocalypse, played by Olivia Munn, and she was one of the Horsemen of Apocalypse. Her powers involve telepathy, which she can focus into a psychic knife for offensive attacks. She is also a skilled ninja warrior and is a skilled assassin, although she has worked hard over the years to curb her more murderous impulses. She has been a team leader for X-Force and the X-Men over the years.

1) Cable

Cable made his first full appearance in New Mutants #87 (1990) as a warrior from the future. He was created by Louise Simonson and Rob Liefeld, and it was revealed that he is Nathan Summers, Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor’s son, whom they sent to the future to save his life thanks to the techno-organic virus. His powers include telepathy and telekinesis, but they were weakened since he had to use much of his power to keep the virus at bay.

His clone and archenemy, Stryfe, also debuted in New Mutants #87, though the clone connection stayed secret for a long time. Cable led the New Mutants and then changed them into X-Force, which became more of a black-ops, mercenary team, completely changing the young mutants’ reputations. Josh Brolin played Cable in Deadpool 2, and while he said he isn’t coming back to the role, X-Force and the MCU need Cable in the new world with the X-Men.

Who are your favorite members of X-Force from the comics? Let us know your ultimate X-Force team in the MCU in the comments below.