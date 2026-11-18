If you ask anyone what the worst city to live in DC would be, odds are that they’d tell you it was Gotham eleven out of ten times. It’s true that Gotham has about every problem under the sun and then some, but its horrible reputation actually masks just how terrible it would be to live everywhere else in DC. Case in point, Metropolis is lauded as the number one hub for progress and hope, but it’s also been the site of unimaginable terror. Today, we’re examining Superman’s home turf and the five biggest disasters that rocked it to its core. Gotham has corruption and crime, but Metropolis has disasters that make all of that look like a walk in the park. So, without further ado, let’s meander through Metropolis’s history.

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5) “Fall of Metropolis”

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Accurately named, this story was one of the darkest days for the City of Tomorrow. It took place across nine issues of every Superman title in 1994, covering both the “Battle for Metropolis” and “Fall of Metropolis.” To keep it brief, Lex Luthor was inhabiting a clone body that was breaking down, and when he realized that nothing could save him, he decided to unleash his scorched-earth policy to ensure that, if he went down, he’d at least bring all of Metropolis down with him. He set off missiles across the city that reduced most of its buildings to rubble, unleashed killer robots to hunt down any survivors, trapped everyone in visions of their worst fears with a hallucinogenic fog cloud, and even piloted a Kryptonian Warsuit to try and finally bring Superman down.

This is Lex at his most bloodthirsty and destructive, driven by nothing but vanity and a sick sense to leave his mark on the world, even if that be through petty revenge on the people he felt spurned him. Superman, Superboy, and Supergirl managed to save whoever they could, but Metropolis was wrecked like it had never been before or since. As if all of that wasn’t enough, Lex wound up making a deal with Neron for a healthy body, so none of this mattered, anyways. One man’s tantrum nearly brought down millions of lives, and there’s no better story that shows how corrupt but connected Luthor is with Metropolis.

4) “God of Steel”

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The “Darkseid War” event saw two of the Justice League’s greatest villains clash as Darkseid and the Anti-Monitor came to blows, and in the ensuing scramble to save whoever they could, each Leaguer found a path towards divinity. Justice League: Darkseid War – Superman tells about how the newly dubbed God of Strength returned to Metropolis, only to find another alien attacking it to do something with the Man of Tomorrow that remains unclear. However, his weapon was pretty straightforward. After losing to Superman in a fight, the alien infected all of Metropolis with a black ooze that covered and blotted out everything and everyone, leaving them in a kind of horrific stasis. In minutes, it took over the entire city, leaving only Superman.

Superman saved the day, of course, but what this incident really highlights is that alien invasions like this aren’t anything out of the ordinary. This wasn’t treated like some horrible tragedy that everyone would remember for years, as stuff like this happens in Metropolis all the time. Even Superman calls out how formulaic this type of thing is. Really sit with that. An alien unleashed a black ooze that trapped everyone in the city in minutes, but that’s so average that after Superman averts it you just go about your day. The fact that this sort of thing is commonplace in Metropolis says everything it needs to about how absolutely insane its daily life is, and it’s nothing good.

3) “Metropolis Doom!”

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This five-part storyline, taking place from Action Comics #1017 to #1021, saw Superman’s greatest villains bring war to Metropolis. The mysterious and maniacal Leviathan, the untouchable Red Cloud, and the Apex Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom joined forces to bring Metropolis to its knees and take over the world, colliding with the Justice League and Young Justice squarely in the middle of the City of Tomorrow. Any one of these heroes and villains could cause some pretty serious damage on their own, but when everyone was throwing punches and lasers at everyone else, it became a bloodbath. Most of Metropolis was left in ruins, and the villains all escaped, meaning that there wasn’t even any resolution beyond survival.

This story might not have had the lasting impact that “Fall of Metropolis” had, but it did show just how many players had their eyes set on Superman’s fair city. Three distinct groups with their own goals, all able to hold their own or even outright bring down Superman, decided to work together and show everyone that the only thing holding these villains back some days is their own inability to trust each other. If they all worked together, not even Superman would be able to stop them. Everyone has their eyes on Metropolis. It’s DC’s shining jewel, but that means that everyone wants to own it.

2) The Battle of Metropolis

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Without a doubt, the biggest and bloodiest battle in this city’s history was the Battle of Metropolis. It came about in the pages of Infinite Crisis. Seeing that his plans to create the perfect Earth failed, Alexander Luthor decided to conquer New Earth and remake it in his image. To that end, his Society broke every superpowered villain out of jail and unleashed them like an army on Metropolis, hoping to make it Alexander’s first capture in his crusade. Dozens, if not hundreds, of villains appeared in Metropolis with no plan beyond wanton destruction, and so the entire superhero community joined forces to combat them. It would be easier to list everyone who wasn’t present for this gargantuan brawl, and you can imagine just how destructive it was.

This fight, just as “Metropolis Doom!” did, showed that Metropolis has become the center point of DC’s Earth, with every villain aiming to make it their own. This was about a hundred times more destructive, as it involved far too many characters to name, all pushed to their breaking point long before this actually went down. The battle also served as the ultimate showcase of just how dark comics had become in the Infinite Crisis era, dealing out death and blood like there was no tomorrow, because it treated it like there might not be. This was the costume fight to end all fights, and there’s no comparison for just how much it destroyed.

1) Superman: For All Seasons #3

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The final Metropolis tragedy is much less impactful and showy than the previous, but is altogether more insidious. Lex Luthor despised Superman for, in his own words, stealing his city from him, so he decided the greatest payback was to prove that Superman couldn’t handle everything. Lex unleashed a viral bacteria that infected all of Metropolis but LexCorp and Superman himself, leaving everyone stricken with fevers that would kill them soon enough. He forced Superman to work with Toxin, the Man of Steel’s biggest fangirl, to distribute the antidote, but the strain wound up killing her. Superman saved Metropolis, but Lex showed him that his actions would always come at a price that Lex would force him to pay.

This isn’t an alien invasion or a massive hero-villain brawl. This is the twisted will of one spiteful man, who chose to risk every life in Metropolis to prove that he could hurt Superman whenever he wanted. Lex can and will use everyone in Metropolis as a pawn for his schemes, all out of some twisted sense of love and ego. Just living in Metropolis makes you a target and potential mark, and Lex is just as powerful today as he was when this was released. Living in Metropolis means living at Lex Luthor’s mercy, and there are few things as terrifying as that.

Which of Metropolis’s major disasters do you think left the biggest impact on the city? Let us know in the comments below!