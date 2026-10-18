5 Teen Titans Powerful Enough to Take Down Their Own Team (& One Doesn’t Have Superpowers)

The Teen Titans aren’t the first teen superteam, but they’ve become the most popular. The group brought together the various sidekicks of the DC Multiverse, giving them a place to go on adventures with their fellow young heroes and get some experience on their own away from their mentors. It became something of an institution for young DC heroes; not every important young hero has been a member of the team, but they’re the team that every young hero wants to be a part of. Being a Teen Titans means that you are the best of the best, a young hero on the rise.

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Over the years some of the most powerful young heroes have been a member of the Teen Titans. Their membership is a who’s who of some DC’s most potent heroes. In fact, some of them are so tough that you could put them up against their fellow Titans and they’d be able to win the day. They’ve reached a level of mastery that their teammates can only dream of. These five Teen Titans are able to take down the whole team solo, and one of them doesn’t have any powers whatsoever.

5) Cyborg

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The New Teen Titans era brought the team to the next level, with some of its most popular members of all time joining the fight. Cyborg was positioned as the tank of the group, transformed into a cyborg by his father after a terrible accident. When the New 52 came around, it was decided that he was going to be made into a founding member of the Justice League, with his body being constructed of Apokoliptian technology, a Mother Box at his center, giving him the power to control tech and teleport anywhere on top of his normal strength/energy powers. He became more powerful than ever and spent a few years at the head of the DC Multiverse.

Since then, his origin has been changed again, so that the Justice League origin is still there, except he went into hibernation after that and was experimented on by his father, eventually waking up to help form the New Teen Titans. Cyborg’s powers have gotten a major upgrade and there’s really no doubt he can defeat the Titans by himself. His control over technology and the fact that he has a Mother Box means that he can come up with a countermeasure for anything and has the power to take down anyone.

4) Raven

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Raven was another teen hero who joined in the New Teen Titans days. In fact, she was the reason the team came together in the first place. She had been held by her father, the demon lord Trigon, used as a source of power and she escaped before he could use her to gain ultimate power. She recruited a group of young heroes and the New Teen Titans were born. She had never spent any time around other people, so her time with the team saw her learning how to deal with her feelings for the first time, all while her powers grew and changed. She’s one of the most powerful magic talents in the universe, and the darkness in her soul has also meant that she can be one of the most dangerous as well.

Over the years, the Titans have had to battle evil Raven many times. She’s more than powerful to destroy the team, but they use their love and friendship to get her to calm down. However, if that were to fail for whatever, they really don’t have a chance against her. Not only is she superlatively powerful, but she’s fought alongside them for years now. She knows all of their weaknesses and if she was serious about killing them, there’s really not much they could do to stop her.

3) Dick Grayson

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Dick Grayson is one of DC’s greatest heroes, having started his superheroic career as Robin back when Batman was first starting out. He ended up learning the ropes from not only the Dark Knight, but also Superman and Wonder Woman, making him one of the most well-rounded superheroes you can imagine. He’s a founding member of the Titans and the team’s greatest leader, having becoming Nightwing as a member of the group. He’s led both the teen and adult versions of the Titans and has helped lead the superhero community against the greatest threats, coming in clutch in stories like Infinite Crisis, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Titans: Beast War, and Absolute Power.

Dick doesn’t have any superpowers, but that’s never stopped him from beating anyone else and it wouldn’t if he had to face the Titans. He’s the student of the greatest fighter on the face of the Earth, someone who excels at defeating foes more powerful than him. While he doesn’t make lists of methods to beat everyone around him, he still knows how, holding onto strategies just in case he has to take one of them down. As powerful as the Titans have become, Dick knows that they are his responsibility, so he can take one or all of them just in case.

2) Superboy

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Superboy was a clone of Superman, stabilized with Lex Luthor’s DNA, created by Project Cadmus just in case the Man of Steel was killed and Metropolis needed a new protector. Doomsday’s attack made that seemingly impossible situation a reality but Kon-El escaped before he was ready and joined the fight, yelling at everyone to not call him Superboy. Since then, he’s come to terms with being the Teen of Steel and a clone of Lex Luthor, becoming a leader of his generation of heroes in Young Justice. Eventually, Young Justice would become the Teen Titans, with young Conner discovering new limits to his powers and his heroism, sacrificing himself to save the day and eventually returning to life. Since then, he’s become a clutch member of the Superman Family and the coolest hero around (especially if you ask him).

Conner isn’t as powerful as a full Kryptonians but he’s still more powerful than anyone else on the team, with the exception of Raven. He’s stronger than Donna, Cassie, Starfire, Cyborg, and the rest, fast enough to keep up with the Flash, and can take a beating with the best of them. Much like Superman, the only reason anyone beats Kon is because he’s not really trying as hard as he could. In a serious fight against the Titans, Superboy mops the floor with the team.

1) Wally West

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Wally West has become the most powerful Flash, taking over for Barry Allen after the legend’s death in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Wally began his superhero career at Barry’s side as Kid Flash, but it was with the Teen Titans where he really built his legend. He was able to see that the rest of the world wasn’t like the Twin Cities, broadening his horizons and teaching him to be a better hero. By the time he put on the red and yellow fighting togs he had faced off against some of the most dangerous threats ever with the Titans and was more than ready to fight the worst evils out there. He’s since mastered his speed powers and the Speed Force, becoming one of the most powerful heroes on Earth.

Wally can move at the speed of light, which means that he can move faster than you can even see him. He can move faster than you can think. The rest of the world is statues to him and he can hit you with the kind of impact that only someone who can move at ludicrous speeds can. If Wally West wants to win, he wins and that’s all there is to it. The Titans are tough, but they’ve never been able to beat a driven West.

What members of the Teen Titans do you think can solo the rest? Leave a comment in the comment section below.