DC Comics’ Absolute Universe has been the highlight of the comic book industry for the past two years. Its gripping reimaginings of classic DC heroes as underdogs fighting institutional injustice have been a total success. But as expected in a darker, twisted universe, many versions of iconic characters are at risk of dying. Indeed, without the restraints of the main DC Universe’s status quo, the Absolute Universe has delivered some truly shocking deaths of our favorite characters. These deaths proved that the Absolute Universe would be unlike anything we’ve seen before and that no one is safe from Darkseid’s cruel meddling.

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In a world dominated by villains, the heroes have to be extra careful to keep their loved ones safe. If the heroes fail, the villains won’t hesitate to strike.

5) Jim Gordon

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In the main DC Universe, Commissioner Jim Gordon is one of Batman’s most trusted allies and an ever-present source of support within the GCPD. A similar closeness exists in the Absolute Universe, as former commissioner and mayor Gordon was, in many ways, a father figure to a young Bruce after Thomas’s death. This version of Gordon even figured out that Bruce is Batman. But that wasn’t all Gordon discovered; he found files linking the Joker and Scarecrow to Bruce’s origin. When Gordon went to tell Batman, Scarecrow used his gas to manipulate the former mayor into jumping off the roof. Even though Batman tried to save Gordon, he was too late, and Gordon fell to his death. Scarecrow used Gordon’s death to frame Batman for murder and make him public enemy number one. Gordon has always been the moral center of Gotham and its police department, and his death in the Absolute Universe showed how the city was now fully under the Joker’s control.

4) Jon and Martha Kent

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One of the driving aspects of Absolute Superman was that once he arrived on Earth, he had no human family and was homeless. However, when Superman first crash-landed in Kansas, the farmers Jon and Martha Kent took him in. The kind-hearted couple treated Superman like their own son and were poised to have a happy life together. However, it all came crashing down when Lazarus Corps and the Peacemakers arrived to capture Superman. The Kents told Superman to run and save himself, which the teenager tearfully obliged. Superman would force himself to stay away from the Kents for years to keep them safe from Ra’s al Ghul’s minions. Over time, Jon would die, and Martha’s mind would begin to deteriorate with age. Eventually, Martha would pass away as well, but not before leaving Superman two presents: a homemade costume and the name Clark Kent. Even if the Kents didn’t spend much time with Superman, they still convinced the Kryptonian that there’s beauty in humanity.

3) Tim Drake

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The Absolute Universe turned the Robins from Batman’s greatest allies to some of his most powerful enemies. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Duke Thomas were all brought into the Robin program to hunt down and terminate Batman for supposedly killing Jim Gordon. This leads to Jason and Tim apprehending Batman and preparing to arrest him. However, as the two Robins celebrate, Clayface emerges. With Jason working for the Joker, one would assume the Boy Wonder’s fate was sealed. However, in a complete subversion of expectations, Clayface disguises himself as Batman and kills Tim instead. This tragic death causes Batman to be framed for another murderer and for Jason to swear vengeance against the Caped Crusader. So, within a single storyline, the Joker and his goons took away two of Batman’s most iconic allies. Not only that, but Jason is now poised to become one of the Dark Knight’s most hateful enemies.

2) Barry Allen

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When Wally West was announced as the Absolute Flash, the first question on everyone’s mind was what had happened to the last Scarlet Speedster, Barry Allen. The answer is that Barry died so Wally could get his powers. While Barry was working on an experiment to create a portal to the Speed Force, Wally was caught in it and turned into a being of pure energy. Barry grabbed onto Wally and tried to help the teenager ground himself and revert to his physical form. However, in his panicked state, Wally accidentally shot Barry with a lightning bolt before running as fast as he could. Even worse, Barry was still holding onto Wally, so he was dragged for miles, and the immense speed tore off all the flesh from his body. Overcome with guilt for accidentally killing his mentor, Wally would don Barry’s suit to become the Flash. However, while Barry’s body died, his soul became tethered to the Still Point dimension, serving as a ghostly ally to Wally.

1) Oliver Queen

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After DC Comics announced the Absolute Green Arrow miniseries, fans everywhere were shocked and horrified by the supposed first appearance of the Emerald Archer. In the Absolute Evil one-shot, Oliver Queen’s first appearance shows him training in his Arrowcave and preparing to use his archery skills to take down cruel billionaires like Jubal Slade. However, Queen’s plans come to a sudden and gruesome end when Hawkman, under the orders of Veronica Cale, brutally murdered the would-be Green Arrow. That death immediately got everybody talking about who or what Absolute Green Arrow was. Until the very end, people theorized about how Oliver could have possibly come back to life. But all those theories were proven to be false when Absolute Green Arrow was revealed to be Malcom Merlyn and Connor Hawke. Oliver’s death shocked everyone and became the driving force behind the Absolute Green Arrow series. The Green Arrow mantle has always been intrinsically tied to Oliver, but his death showed that his legacy and mission could live on through others.

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