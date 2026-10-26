5 Writers Who Built Superman’s Legacy — and Made Him Bigger Than the Comics

Superman’s introduction in 1938 ushered in the entire superhero genre and inspired countless other writers and artists to try to imitate his success. Since his creation, Superman has become one of the most iconic fictional characters of the past century, not only influencing the comic book industry but real-world events as well. Billions of people look to Superman as the ultimate symbol of hope, and because of that, there’s always a lot of pressure whenever a new writer comes along to add their chapter to the Man of Steel’s legacy. And while some DC Comics writers have been just passable, others have helped define what it means to be Superman.

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These are the most important and influential Superman writers of all time, with many of them responsible for crafting the Man of Tomorrow’s most significant lore and story arcs. Without these writers, Superman wouldn’t be the paragon that he is today.

5) Grant Morrison

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Grant Morrison is one of the most brilliant and groundbreaking comic book writers of our time, and their work with Superman defined him for a new generation. All-Star Superman is considered one of the greatest Superman comics ever because of how it explored the hero’s humanity when faced with his own mortality. And as always, Morrison blends bizarre and cosmic sci-fi aesthetics with deep and personal stories. It was a tale that perfectly summarized everything that makes Superman such a timeless symbol of hope. And when DC Comics underwent its major New 52 reboot, Morrison was tasked with bringing the Man of Steel back to his roots by making him a superpowered champion of the people fighting against corrupt authorities. It was a more grounded take on Superman that still managed to modernize and recapture his origin. For many people, Morrison helped lead the charge in bringing Superman into the 21st century.

4) Dan Jurgens

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Dan Jurgens did what few other writers would dare to imagine by giving Superman both his highest and lowest points. Jurgens’ most well-known addition to Superman’s lore is the hero’s tragic end in the “Death of Superman” storyline. The loss of the world’s most iconic superhero at the hands of the genocidal monster Doomsday instantly became a cultural phenomenon. Jurgens would then go on to explore the hero’s lasting legacy by introducing Steel, Kon-El Superboy, and Cyborg Superman in “Reign of the Supermen.” Steel and Superboy quickly became two of Superman’s most iconic allies, while Cyborg Superman is one of his deadliest enemies. And after the Man of Tomorrow came back to life, Jurgens rewarded Superman by having him finally tie the knot with Lois Lane, which people have been waiting for decades to see. Even after several retcons, Superman still is married to Lois. Jurgens may have killed Superman, but he also grew the Superman-Family in ways that would forever change the character’s lore.

3) John Byrne

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The Crisis on Infinite Earths event saw the entirety of DC Comics starting back from square one, with one of the most significant motivations for this reboot being to streamline Superman’s story and tone down his more ludicrous feats and powers. John Byrne ushered in a new age for Superman, starting off with the Man of Steel miniseries before branching out to the other Superman-related titles. Byrne masterfully stripped away all the extra baggage and nonsense that kept Superman down and offered a more grounded look at the Man of Steel. He explored Superman’s journey from Smallville to Metropolis and revamped the hero’s entire cast of characters. Byrne focused less on over-the-top adventures and instead prioritized thought-provoking and interpersonal drama. Byrne also transformed Lex Luthor from a stereotypical mad scientist to the conniving billionaire we all know today. The impact of Byrne’s retelling of Superman’s origins and focus on humanizing the Man of Tomorrow still can be felt decades later.

2) Otto Binder

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Ironically, before coming to DC Comics, Otto Binder wrote for one of Superman’s biggest competitors, Fawcett Comics, Captain Marvel. But after being hired by DC, Binder brought the same creativity to Superman. Although Binder is mostly forgotten now, his impact on the Superman mythos can’t be overstated, as he was one of the driving forces of the Silver Age. Many of the Man of Steel’s comics during this time were completely outlandish and bizarre, but a lot of Binder’s inventions have more than stood the test of time. For it was Binder who revealed that Superman was not the true last Kryptonian thanks to the creation of such iconic heroes as Supergirl and Krypto the Super-Dog, along with the entire shrunken city of Kandor. Binder would also introduce the very first DC teenage superhero team, the Legion of Superheroes. But Binder’s contributions also included some of Superman’s most powerful villains, including Brainiac and Bizarro. Overall, Binder helped expand Superman’s fundamental mythology and supporting cast to new heights while also helping to define the hero’s most lighthearted era.

1) Jerry Siegel

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Writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster forever changed the world of fiction when they created the greatest hero of all time: Superman. Although Superman originally was meant to be a villain, Siegel and Shuster quickly realized that with the Great Depression in full swing, what the world really needed was a symbol of hope. Drawing from heroes of myth, Siegel wrote Superman to be faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. And when DC Comics published Action Comics #1 in 1938, the world instantly fell in love with the Last Son of Krypton. And over time, Siegel continued to expand Superman’s lore, supporting cast, and powers. But most importantly, Siegel wrote Superman, an alien from another planet, to be the true American, a champion of the oppressed, and a symbol of the good that humanity is capable of. Siegel showed the world what it means to be an authentic hero, and in doing so inspired countless other superheroes to emerge to follow Superman’s example.

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