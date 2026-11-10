Batman Is DC’s Toughest Vigilante But These 5 of His Most Dangerous Enemies Are Actually Weak (And One Used to Be His Greatest Ally)

There are few DC Comics characters who are considered tougher than Batman. The Caped Crusader doesn’t have any superpowers, but has molded his body and mind into the perfect weapon. He’s able to pull off what are superhuman feats over the years and a favorite game of comic fans is the “who could beat Batman” game, where everyone argues on who the Dark Knight can beat. Over the years, we’ve seen him get into fights with the most dangerous heroes and villains in the DC Multiverse and win, which is what makes the game so interesting. Gotham City is often looked at as the most dangerous city in comics, with Batman’s successes there giving him an amazing reputation.

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Batman battles some of the most dangerous villains out there. His foes run the gamut of power level, with some much more powerful than others. However, you notice something very interesting when you take a closer look at his rogues gallery – his most well-known and dangerous foes are honestly pretty physically weak. They’re still deadly, but it has little to do with how strong they are. These are five of Batman’s most dangerous villains and they’re actually weak, including one of them that he considers his biggest failure.

5) Scarecrow

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Scarecrow has become one of Batman’s scariest villains, which is fitting. He’s been having something of a renaissance in the 21st century, starting with him becoming one of the main villains of Batman Begins, playing a role in the blockbuster event comic Blackest Night, his casting as the main villain of the third game in the Arkham Trilogy in Batman: Arkham Knight, and got his own Batman event comic a few years ago with “Fear State”. While he hasn’t reached the levels of someone like the Joker or Two-Face when it comes to pop cultural appeal, he’s more well-known than he was years ago. Jonathan Crane is a pretty standard Bat-villain, a psychiatrist whose obsession led him to becoming a villain.

Scarecrow’s whole MO revolves around him using his fear toxin to reduce everyone to a gibbering wreck so he can do whatever he wants. Crane doesn’t really attack on his own; he usually puts his toxin somewhere it can spread quickly and hires an army of henchmen to do the dirty work. He doesn’t really fight very well at all; he was always more of a scientist than he was an athlete. Beating Scarecrow in a fight is honestly pretty easy, it’s just getting to him that’s the problem. Batman has developed something of an immunity to the fear toxin, making it marginally easier for him, but Crane is constantly changing the formula, keeping the Dark Knight on his toes.

4) The Penguin

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Oswald Cobblepot has become one of Batman’s most popular villains over the years, with the character changing a lot as the decades have went by. The best example of who the modern Penguin is came from The Batman and Penguin, with him becoming less of a gimmick villain and more of an underworld figure. He runs his criminal endeavors from the Iceberg Lounge, acting as one of the powerbrokers of the Gotham underworld. However, before this, he was known for his bird-themed crimes, attacking the Dynamic Duo with his arsenal of trick umbrellas and various other penguin-themed weaponry. Even back then, though, he wasn’t known for being a danger to Bats in a fight.

Oswald lost the high-standing he would have had in Gotham high society because he was born with deformities, leading to him looking the way he does. He’s always been a thinking man more than a fighting one; he prefers to pay other people to do his violence for him. Modern Penguin is honestly physically tougher than he used to be, fitting the more rough and tumble world of organized crime, but no one would say that he’s a tough fighter or anything. His toughness is mental; he can survive any loss and bounce back, retaking his place at the top of the Gotham food chain every time he’s knocked down (the 12-issue Penguin series from Tom King and Rafael de Latoree is brilliant).

3) The Joker

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The Joker and Batman’s rivalry is one of comics’ most important. The Clown Prince of Crime was one of the first major Batman villains, introduced alongside Catwoman in Batman #1. He quickly became one of the most popular villains ever, helping to set the standard for what a comic book supervillain could be. He’s proved to be a perfect chameleon over the years; he fits as well in more sanitized, child-friendly comics as he does in darker, more mature ones. He was amazing in the Silver Age as the villainous clown and he became even better as comics got more mature in the Bronze Age and beyond. The Joker has become one of the most popular villains in superhero media over the decades.

The Joker is often looked at as the chaotic opposite of Batman, but he’s nowhere near as strong and skilled as the Dark Knight. He’s skinny and seemingly frail, but he’s much stronger than he looks. He’s been able to hold his own against Batman in a fight, but no one is afraid of fighting him. Much like Scarecrow, the thing that makes fighting the Joker so dangerous is actually getting through whatever he cooked up in one piece. Once you do that, it’s basically a guaranteed win.

2) The Riddler

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The Riddler created a legion of pretenders, which is honestly pretty standard for a Batman villain of his vintage. While other villains tried to match Batman’s brawn in their crimes, Edward Nygma instead went in the opposite direction. Only the most learned people could figure out the Riddler’s crimes, which usually revolved around various esoteric facts and trivia. Nygma grew up with a domineering father; nothing the boy ever did was good enough for the private school headmaster. This drove him insane, giving him a pathological need to prove that he’s smarter than anyone else.

Over the years, Batman and the Riddler have been engaging in what is essentially an unending chess match. The Riddler is constantly trying to come up with a move that Batman has no answer for. At this point, the money and the power in the Gotham underworld barely matter to Eddie; he just wants to get one over on Batman. While the Riddler is definitely a threat to Batman and other heroes, it’s not because he’s hard to beat in a fight; he’s the kind of villain that most heroes could one-shot in a fight.

1) Two-Face

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Two-Face’s history is integral to the Batman mythos. Harvey Dent was Gotham’s hot shot district attorney when Batman began his mission against crime. Dent became fast friends with Commissioner Gordon and the Dark Knight, the three of them forming a secret trinity fighting the corruption that was devouring Gotham. Batman respected Harvey and valued the DA as a friend as well as an ally, which made the acid attack on Dent all the more difficult for the hero. It broke Harvey’s mind and that (along with the reveal of his wife Gilda as the Holiday Killer) led to the birth of Two-Face. Since then, he’s become one of the most popular villains in comics, making the jump to TV, film, and video games.

Harvey Dent is in great shape, but he’s still just a regular human. He never secretly studied martial arts or anything like that. He has a very high pain tolerance, but other than that, he’s not exactly the toughest villain that Batman faces. Honestly, their fights are more about the Dark Knight holding back and trying to convince Harvey to take control in order to end the fight. He can be dangerous, but he’s dangerous in the way that any human being can be.

Which Batman villains do you think are the weakest? Why is it that so many high-level Batman villains are so weak? Sound off in the comment section below.