DC’s Golden Age Began With These 5 Heroes (Including Gotham’s Forgotten First Protector)

The early 1940s were a landmark time in comic book history. After the meteoric success of Superman and Batman in the late 1930s, comic book publishers expanded the rapidly growing DC Universe in every way they could, introducing countless new characters destined for super-stardom. Today, we’re looking at five of those heroes who blasted onto the page in 1940, including some of the most iconic names in comics, a critical development for the infant superhero genre, and Gotham City’s original superhero. With all that established, let’s leap right into discussing five of the most pivotal heroes of 1940.

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5) Doctor Fate

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Doctor Fate made his comic book debut in More Fun Comics #55, released on March 29, 1940. Unlike most debut issues, instead of focusing on his origins, this one thrust us right into the middle of an adventure. The villainous and magical Wotan sought to murder Inza Cramer to destroy Doctor Fate, the only man who could stop him. Unfortunately for him, Fate discovered his plot to hypnotize a man for the crime and took the fight to Wotan. In a hilarious ending, Fate didn’t overcome Wotan with magic, but a right hook, knocking him out and throwing him out a window in an attempt to kill him. Of course, it’s never that simple.

This comic established that Doctor Fate was the definitive master of magic in DC, a position which he commands to this very day. Fate’s origins being kept mysterious here definitely freed up future writers to add as they would, building the mythos of the Lords of Order and the Helm of Nabu without much need for retcons. The mysterious air has also become a core part of his character, establishing that Doctor Fate acts just a little too stiffly and always knows far more than he lets on.

4) Atom

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Now, this isn’t the shrinking Ray Palmer that would use this name later, but the original Atom, Al Pratt. He debuted in All-American Comics #19, which hit magazine shelves on August 21, 1940. This Atom was named so because of his small stature, and in stark opposition to our last entry, his debut was all origin, no superheroing. The minuscule Al was endlessly teased by his classmates, but after helping out former famous boxing coach Joe Morgan, he was trained to become superhumanly strong. After a year of training, he sought to impress the girl who once spurned him, but instead had to save her from kidnappers, leaving a calling card with the mocking nickname he made his own.

The Atom is one of those underrated but essential DC legacies. His successors would go on to use the name Atom-Smasher to differentiate from Ray and his legacy, but Al will always be important as one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America. He was one of the original Mystery Men gathered by President Roosevelt, setting the standard for what a superhero should be in a team. He was an important stepping stone in the development of powers as well, as his incredible might helped define the line between what counted as a power and what was simply incredible human conditioning.

3) Uncle Sam

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Without a doubt, the most forgotten and strangest DC hero introduced in 1940 was Uncle Sam, the very spirit of the United States of America. He rocketed into the comic book world in, if you can imagine, National Comics #1, released on April 14, 1940. During the Great Dust Bowl migration of the 1930s, innumerable people were left hungry and jobless, allowing Andel Cobra, clearly designed as a Hitler stand-in, to organize them into an army for an attempted coup of America. Of course, Uncle Sam wandered onto the scene and put a stop to it with overwhelming power and patriotism. He inspired the men to turn on the would-be dictator, and even saved the president from captivity.

Uncle Sam is the ultimate representation of the sheer national pride that thrived in the vast majority of superhero comics of the era. Every hero was a fighter for the American ideal, fighting war criminals, Axis troops, and traitors just as often as villains and gangsters. Uncle Sam was made to embody the propaganda style of these comics, pushing the idea that America could do no wrong and would be the world’s champions of freedom. It’s everywhere in this era, but Uncle Sam is the literal living embodiment of the American Spirit, and there’s something truly special about seeing his portrayal in these stories as a myth-like figure versus his modern interpretations.

2) Robin

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The original Robin, Dick Grayson, debuted in Detective Comics (1937) #38, which shook up the comic book world all the way back on March 6, 1940. In this now-classic origin, the young acrobat stumbled upon Boss Zucco attempting to extort Mr. Haly for protection money, and when he refused, he had Dick’s parents killed during a performance. Left orphaned and traumatized, Bruce Wayne took him in and revealed his identity as Batman. They shared a pain and a burning desire to ensure nobody else experienced it, so Dick was trained to become the Batman’s partner, taking the name Robin. Together, they bring Zucco to justice.

Dick is too monumental a character for us to cover everything important about him in one list, so let’s focus on his status as the first sidekick. Robin was imagined as an evolution of the classic assistant character for detectives, and his plucky young attitude was an instant hit. He would go on to spawn one of the most storied and respected legacies in DC, and inspire every other sidekick to fight crime as he has. Robin was created to help a young boy heal from the pain he experienced, and he has gone on to inspire countless generations, both real and fictional.

1) Green Lantern

While most know Green Lanterns as members of the intergalactic peace-keeping organization, Alan Scott sported the name long before their first appearance. He made his spectacular debut in All-American Comics #16, released on May 17, 1940. After a sabotaged bridge left an entire train of people dead, Alan Scott was the sole survivor because he clutched the Green Lantern. Then, the Green Flame of Life explained its history, and Alan fashioned a ring out of it to seek justice against the saboteur. He forced the man to confess, then fashioned a costume to further fight evil as the Green Lantern.

Alan would not only become famous for beginning the Green Lantern legacy, but also for being the first hero to protect Gotham City. The city debuted as Batman’s home in Batman (1940) #4, but while Bruce was pushed forward to advance with time, Alan stayed in the past, meaning that his own time protecting the city became a part of its legacy. Alan would protect Gotham City as his home for many years, alongside many of his fellow members of the Justice Society of America. Still, out of all of them, Alan defined the earliest days of Gotham, perfecting its cursed, dark nature that would become so iconic in later years with Batman.

These are five heroes who once defined the earliest days of DC, and some continue to do so today. Which of the earliest heroes is your favorite? For me, I’d have to give it to Robin. Let us know your choice in the comments below!