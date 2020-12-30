The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Comics

Welcome to the 2020 Golden Issue Awards, an annual occasion in which the many writers at ComicBook.com gather to reflect upon the best comic books (and related media) of the prior year and vote to select the best of the best for recognition. For this section of the awards, we are focused entirely on the medium of comics in 8 categories highlighting specific publications and creative positions. 2020 was a year unlike any other for comics, but the diversity of our nominees in each category reflect the resilience and excellence epitomized by the industry in the midst of hard times. The “big two” publishers offered up a variety of series which flew far above the standards for capes comics, while many smaller publishers delivered both enthralling new concepts and reinvigorated classic ideas. It was a similar case for creators. Relative newcomers rose to stand side-by-side with living legends delivering some career-best work. Taken as a whole, it makes for a very impressive collection of talent. The staff of ComicBook.com considered a wide array of comics, both from the direct market and bookshelves, in order to develop lists of notable nominees all displayed in the slides to follow. Take a look to see who made the cut for our 2020 Golden Issue nominations!

Best Ongoing Series The direct market is defined by its legendary and sprawling series that are told over many years, often decades, by a variety of creators. They are the lifeblood of the industry and the continued excellence of an ongoing narrative reveals something worthy of celebration. These series represented the best in serialized comics storytelling in 2020. The nominees are: Bitter Root (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Daredevil (Marvel Comics)

(Marvel Comics) DIE (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Usagi Yojimbo (IDW Publishing)

(IDW Publishing) X-Men (Marvel Comics)

Best Limited Series Direct market publishers have increasingly recognized the value of a story (and series) with a clear beginning, middle, and end. Series with a set number of issues and a consistent creative team have become a much larger part of the market, and the incredible limited series offerings from 2020 reveal exactly why that is. The nominees are: Decorum (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Kaijumax: Season Five (Oni Press)

(Oni Press) Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Superman Smashes the Klan (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (DC Comics)

Best Graphic Novel Beyond the monthly publication cycle of the direct market, there’s an abundance of original graphic novels and other volumes providing a complete story (or collection of stories) for readers to enjoy without ever needing to wonder what comes next. These comics were some of the absolute best standalone entries for the comics canon in 2020. The nominees are: Blue in Green (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Dracula, Motherf**ker! (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Hedra (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio (Abrams ComicArts)

(Abrams ComicArts) Planet Paradise (Image Comics)

Best Writer Comics are ultimately a visual medium, but collaborative efforts often begin with the concepts and story found in a script. Writers carefully consider dozens of ideas, including character, pacing, and plot, before entrusting their scripts to similarly talented artists, colorists, and others. These nominees all displayed a special appreciation and skill for the role of writing in comics. The nominees are: Al Ewing ( The Immortal Hulk )

) Chip Zdarsky ( Daredevil )

) Kieron Gillen (DIE )

) N.K. Jemisin ( Far Sector )

) Ram V (Catwoman)

Best Artist Without an artist, there can be no comic book. They provide the emotion of the characters, the reality of the world, and everything that falls between. Both the aesthetic and storytelling are reliant upon their skill and decisions, marking this as the most complex role in a collaborative arrangement. With that in mind, we found this year’s nominees to be true exemplars of what it means to be a comic book artist. The nominees are: Daniel Warren Johnson (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth)

Joe Bennett (The Immortal Hulk)

Mike Huddleston (Decorum)

Pepe Larraz (X of Swords)

Stephanie Hans (DIE)

Best Colorist The work of a colorist is often much more nuanced and subtle than that which they are coloring. All of their essential choices, including palette selection and lighting, should blend effortlessly with the existing work on the page, enhancing the existing story and transforming it into an even more brilliant display than what is seen in black and white. The nominees are: Dave Stewart ( Gideon Falls )

) Jordie Bellaire ( Black Widow )

) Marte Gracia ( X of Swords )

) Matt Wilson ( Marauders )

) Tamra Bonvillain (Once and Future)

Best Letterer If the work of a colorist is subtle, then a new word must be invented for the work of a letterer. Their word balloons, narrative captions, and sound effects all serve to enhance the story and guide the reader's eye through a page, but should never draw undue attention to themselves. While readers may rarely consider the choice of font or placement of a bubble, these are key decisions and, when done well, can elevate a comic book to the sublime. The nominees are: Aditya Bidikar ( John Constantine: Hellblazer )

) Clayton Cowles ( Daredevil )

) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou ( First Knife )

) Jim Campbell ( The Plot )

) Simon Bowland (The Dreaming)