Image Comics Debuts New Look at Afua Richardson's Aquarius: The Book of Mer (Exclusive)

Afua Richardson's work in the comics industry has been making an impact for years, with interior work on Top Cow's Genius and cover work on titles like Captain Marvel and All-Star Batman. In recent years, Richardson's profile has only continued to rise, with work on the Black Panther series World of Wakanda, as well as illustrations featured within Season 1 of HBO's smash hit series Lovecraft Country. In May of this year, readers will get a chance to experience another part of Richardson's creative power, with the release of her long-awaited crowdfunded series Aquarius: The Book of Mer. Ahead of the book's debut, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at new art from the series, which is being published by Image Comics on May 19th.

"I like to look into the origins of things and find what is knowable of our history philosophy, and metaphors that may represent natural phenomena," Richardson said in a statement to ComicBook.com. "When looking into the origins of mermaids there seemed to be such a vast culture stretching everywhere I looked. Each land having a flood myth with common themes of half human half aquatic beings that pulled on the strings of nature and the emotions of humans. Where did it come from? What were their names and characteristics? It’s so easy to find what separates us these days. Leave it up to legend to reveal the rivers of our mythologies share a common source of inspiration."

You can check out the official solicitation for Aquarius: The Book of Mer #1 below, and keep scrolling to check out the art!

"AQUARIUS: THE BOOK OF MER #1

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: AFUA RICHARDSON

COVER B: DAVID MACK

MAY 19 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

Eisner Award-winning creator AFUA RICHARDSON, the artist of HBO's Lovecraft County, comes to Image Comics with a visionary new series: a modern retelling of mermaid myths and legends from all over the world. In 1983 Harlem, something surfaces from the haunted lake of Astara's dreams. She’s plagued by visions of Ancestors, monsters, and Merfolk. What will she sacrifice to finally have peace? This quarterly comic will be accompanied by music for a unique storytelling experience."