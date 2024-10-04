Marvel Confirms a Big Change to Ultimate Hawkeye

The next recruit for Marvel's Ultimates is Hawkeye, but instead of it being Clint Barton or Kate Bishop, it's an entirely new character that brings some needed diversity to the Ultimate Universe. The Ultimates has slowly been adding to its cast by introducing heroes such as Wasp and Giant-Man, America Chavez, and She-Hulk. This is so they can take down The Maker and his evil council, who have reshaped the world in their dark image. Marvel has already teased the debut of Hawkeye in Ultimates #5, and now we're given some more information on who this Hawkeye is, and what their agenda is about.

A preview of Ultimates #5 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, and Federico Blee shows Tony Stark, aka Iron Lad, and Captain America discussing how to deal with the mysterious Hawkeye. When Tony sent care packages to various characters in the Ultimate Universe in order to jumpstart their heroic journeys, only Spider-Man took him up on the offer. Clint Barton pitched his purple Hawkeye costume in a trash can in an homage to "Spider-Man: No More!" But someone found the Hawkeye suit and Stark Tech arrows and has taken on the mantle for themselves. We learn Hawkeye is Native American, and is waging a silent war against Roxxon and its polluting of the ecosystem. Tony feels guilty that his tech is potentially being used in the wrong hands, and asks Captain America to investigate. This leads to a showdown between Ultimate Hawkeye and Captain America.

Marvel's Ultimate Hawkeye is an environmentalist

(Photo: Ultimate Universe Hawkeye on the cover of Ultimates #5 - Marvel Comics)

While Tony Stark and Captain America are onboard the Triskelion, they watch news footage of various attacks on Roxxon locations over the last five months. Arrows have been found at each site, pointing to Hawkeye as being the culprit. Captain America is impressed with the work the new Hawkeye has pulled off, while Iron Lad is less than pleased. Tony ran the numbers and Hawkeye comes up pretty low on the heroism score, falling in the bottom 10th percentile. We then get an idea of the kind of firepower these Stark Tech arrows are packing, with a single arrow having the ability to follow a target 40 miles, blow holes in battleships, and fry every electronic device within 200 yards.

Another page shows the confrontation between Hawkeye and Captain America, with the former referring to the Sentinel of Liberty as a "cowboy." While they will most likely butt heads at the beginning, Captain America and Hawkeye should put their differences aside to work together before Hawkeye becomes a full-fledged member of the Ultimates.

You can take a look at the preview of Ultimates #5 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 9th.