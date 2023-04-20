Arancia Studio Reveals Mirka Andolfo and Laura Braga's Last of Us Meets Hit-Girl Series Purr Evil (Exclusive)

Arancia Studio is bringing together two powerhouses for a brand-new series and we've got your exclusive first look. The new series is titled Purr Evil, and it will feature Harvey Award-winning writer and artist Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Unnatural, Mercy), superstar illustrator Laura Braga (Harley Quinn, Witchblade, Future State: The Next Batman), colorist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Fabio Amelia teaming up for the very first time. Purr Evil is described as The Last of Us meets Hit-Girl and Leon, and it will hit stores this July. You can check out the new covers in the images below.

Purr Evil will center around an unusual mother-daughter relationship between a young mother named Rita and her daughter Deb, and fans can expect plenty of horror and urban fantasy elements thrown into the mix as well. You can find the official description for Purr Evil below.

(Photo: Arancia Studio)

"Purr Evil tells the story of Rita, a young mother forced by the mistakes of her dark past to become a ruthless, cold-blooded killer, in order to defend her daughter Deb from the endless evil that looms over her.

In a world on the brink of doom, the unconditional love between mother and daughter must overcome every barrier and every misunderstanding alongside blood, sweat, tears, and a tremendous lot of malevolent kittens. Can the bond of the two women overcome a life built on blood and lies? What secret is lurking in the Morando family's apartment?"

"I'm very excited to see this new comic come to life," said comics artist and writer Mirka Adolfo, "and even more to have my friend Laura with me to work on such a great and fulfilling project, as well as Bryan Valenza, our colorist, Fabio Amelia, our letterer, and the whole team at Arancia Studio! I can't wait to find out what the fans think of our new madness, and I'm enormously grateful to Image Comics and the other international partners for believing in our crazy project. We are sure fans will love it, too!"

(Photo: Arancia Studio)

Purr Evil will launch from Image Comics in July of this year in the United States and will be released simultaneously in Italy (Star Comics), France and Belgium (Dupuis), and Spain, Argentina, and Chile (Moztros), allowing fans from all over to check out the new series.

Purr Evil #1 will hit comic stores and digital platforms on Wednesday, July 26th.

