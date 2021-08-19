Archie Comics Announces Chilling Adventures in Sorcery Anthology

✖

Archie Comics has remained a staple of the comic industry for decades now, reimagining its roster of iconic characters across an ever-changing world. After the main Archie title was put on hiatus late last year, fans have been curious to see exactly what the future holds for the publisher — and now, it looks like we have a spooky answer. On Thursday, Archie Comics announced that its new Senior Director of Editorial, Jamie L. Rotante, will be spearheading a forthcoming horror anthology from the publisher. The one-shot, titled Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1, will be released wherever comics are sold on November 3rd, and will be the latest in a string of new one-shots from the publisher, following the 80th anniversary one-shot later this fall.

Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1 will expand upon last year's Madam Satan one-shot, seeing the beloved villain hosting an array of terrifying tales as she tries to escape from Hell. Each new circle of Hell Madam Satan enters during her escape features another horror-fueled tale starring beloved Riverdale characters and filled with fun nods to fan-favorite horror titles including The Twilight Zone, Evil Dead 2, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. In addition to Rahal returning to continue Madam Satan’s adventure, the anthology features talented work by Vincenzo Federici, Evan Stanley, Amy Chu, Derek Charm, and Pat and Tim Kennedy.

(Photo: Archie Comics)

“This horror anthology is the perfect love letter to both classic Archie tales and the more modern stories,” Rotante said in a statement. “The genre lends itself to have a timeless appeal to audiences and I believe that plays a factor into the excitement for Archie horror comics.”

“One of my goals in editorial is to create more opportunities to bring a wide range of talent into the Archie Comics fold and champion underseen writers and artists,” Rotante added. “This is just the first in a variety of anthology-style one-shots that we'll be releasing as we close out 2021 and enter the new year. Working in this format gives us the chance to tackle a variety of genres and collaborate with exciting new talent and long-time favorites simultaneously. We can't wait to share more news soon!"

(Photo: Archie Comics)

“It’s been an honor to have Jamie’s work and vision in the Archie Comics universe over the last decade,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “Jamie has a clear vision for not only storytelling, but for nurturing the best talent to craft amazing stories. We can’t wait for fans to see this new book and future projects under Jamie’s leadership.”

You can check out the official solicitation for Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1 below!

"THE FUTURE OF ARCHIE COMICS STARTS HERE IN AN ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY-STYLE ONE-SHOT! Madam Satan is our tour guide into this horrific world exploring the underbelly of Riverdale and its surrounding areas! Madam Satan is trying to escape Hell. She goes through the circles of Hell in reverse. Along the way she meets lost/tortured souls who tell their stories—like that of Archie Andrews, who accepted a seemingly normal job as the nighttime security shift at Riverdale’s local pizzeria and children’s mascot entertainment venue. Only to learn that the venue harbors a deep, dark, robotic, monstrous secret! And then there’s Jughead Jones, a teen who never met a food he didn’t like. Until now. What is that eerie noise coming from the kitchen…? All that plus more bonus frightful content sure to delight all Archie horror fans!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Amy Chu, Evan Stanley

Art: Vincenzo Federici, Derek Charm, Evan Stanley, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Julius Ohta

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Final Orders Due: 10/11

On Sale Date: 11/3"

