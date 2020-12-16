DC Reveals The New Version of Batman and Catwoman's Daughter

✖

DC Comics writer Tom King has debuted some first-look artwork of his new version of Batman and Catwoman's daughter, HelenaWayne, in costume as her version of Batwoman. The costume Helena wears mixes some futuristic Batman armor designs with the classic Batman look from the 1940s era. The art will apparently be featured in issue #4 of King's current Batman/Catwoman limited series, which comes with the fitting title, "Hello Helena". This isn't the first time that Helena Wayne has shown up in DC Comics continuity (far from it), but this new version of the character is rightfully capturing fans' attention!

The first Batman/Catwoman issue revealed a story set in three time periods - including a future timeline where Helena has grown into her own crimefighter after her dad passed away from cancer. Selena Kyle/Catwoman is still alive and makes a pilgrimage to a down-trodden trailer park where and Old Man Joker is hiding out in a civilian identity, having apparently raised a family of his own. Selena arrives to kill Joker, due to events of Batman/Catwoman's present-day story, which have yet to be revealed.

As stated, Helena Wayne has a long history in DC Comics (Read all about it HERE). The short version is that the character debuted in 1977 in DC Superstars #17. Helena was from Earth-Two and became Huntress in that world, after growing up in a happy childhood with Batman and Catwoman, getting the best training and education both her parents could offer. After becoming a lawyer at Dick Grayson's law firm, Helena's life took a tragic turn when Catwoman was pulled back into a crime against her will and ended dying in Batman's arms. Helena became Huntress to avenge her mother and grew from there into a full-fledged crimefighter. Helena was erased as part of Crisis of Infinite Earths but brought back during the New 52 reboot in the 2010s.

The version of Helena Wayne Tom King is introducing builds on his Batman/Catwoman story arc of the last few years, and the Catwoman 80th Anniversary Special reveal that Selena gets pregnant (in current DC continuity) with Helena. In Batwoman/Catwoman #1 it's revealed in Selena's dialogue with Old Man Joker that Helena is LGBTQ+, but also has some of the intimacy issues her dad did. Seeing her in the Batsuit, we can suddenly see her dilemma.

Batman/Catwoman is on sale from DC Comics.