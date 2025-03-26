The Best Superhero Series in Comics Is About To End (and You Shouldn’t Miss It)

The superhero comics genre are about to lose one of its greatest ongoing series from any publisher — COPRA, by Michel Fiffe. Image Comics just announced that the series will end with COPRA #50, hitting shelves on June 18th, 2025. Not only will this end the 1980s-inspired revenge saga, it will end an inspiring behind-the-scenes story of a small press comic finding its audience, and earning the support of the industry along the way. The Death of COPRA miniseries will publish its fourth and final issue on April 30th, ensuring that COPRA #50 will be the true finale to the whole story.

Image’s solicits for June of 2025 highlight the grand send-off for COPRA, with the story and art by Fiffe as well as a wrap-around cover. There will be two variant covers — one by Fiffe and Luke McDonnell, and one by David Lafuente. This will be a 32-page issue, and Image left little doubt that the story will truly be over. “Flipping the revenge genre on its head, COPRA proves its creative dominance once again as it rides off into the sunset for its 50th and landmark final issue,” the company teased.

Fiffe himself shared some commentary on this news on his website this week. “COPRA 50 is coming! What a privilege this is for me, a surreal honor to arrive at the place I had my sights set on,” he wrote. “COPRA 50 is its own thing, story-wise, a standalone epilogue that catches up with those who weren’t a part of the Death of Copra arc. In all other regards, this closes the book.”

Fiffe began self-publishing COPRA in 2012, and quickly gained a following that ballooned online. The throwback revenge story drew a lot of praise from critics, with comparisons to older Suicide Squad stories, among other 80s comics. Fiffe confirmed that these were some of his biggest inspirations, and the book eventually helped him get work with some of those bigger publishers.

Image took over publication of COPRA in 2019, but it retained Fiffe’s COPRA Press imprint. In the meantime, Fiffe landed a job at Marvel Comics in 2014, writing twelve issues of All-New Ultimates, and providing the script and art for a story in Secret Wars: Secret Love #1 shortly after that run was over. He worked on Captain Victory and the Glactic Rangers for Dynamite Entertainment and Bloodshot for Valiant Comics during this time as well.

Fiffe has worked on more titles at Image than any other publisher. He was the writer and artist on Savage Dragon No. 160 in 2010, and went on to edit backup features in that book for some time. He also wrote and illustrated three issues of Bloodstrike in 2018, in addition to COPRA. Most recently, Fiffe got his first DC Comics credit with a story in Superman Red & Blue #3 in 2021.

With Fiffe’s acclaimed original series coming to an end, there’s no telling what comes next, but it will clearly be a bittersweet farewell. COPRA #50 is available for pre-order now, and it hits shelves on Wednesday, June 18th. Previous issues are available in various collected editions, and on some digital platforms.