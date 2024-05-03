Comixology Originals Reveals First Look Preview of She's Running On Fumes #4 (Exclusive)

Fans will experience the next chapter of She's Running on Fumes next week, but we've got an exclusive first look at issue #4 right now! The Comixology Originals series from writer Dennis Hopeless (Spider-Woman), artist Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings), colorist Hilary Jenkins, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and editor Heather Antos is inspired by Hopeless' real life, and we've got a full preview of the fourth chapter of that series on the next slide. His mother had to do whatever she could to navigate their father's criminal dealings after he was in a near-fatal car accident, and as we see here, she tried to get them out of that life whenever she could.

"When I was 3-years-old my mother started a chop shop with a half-wit junkyarder named Corn Dog," Hopeless said in the original press release. "Dad was the criminal. Mom had never broken a law in her life, but with him brain-damaged, fifty-thousand dollars of cocaine gone missing and hospital bills piling up, grand theft auto was our only hope."

"She's Running on Fumes is based on the true story of how my mom lied, cheated and stole her way through dad's tire fire and the freedom she found out the other side. The story is based on family stories and my father's near-fatal accident from when I was a toddler. As I grew older, details were added that made it clear my father was a criminal and many of the events of my childhood were driven by his criminal dealings. The seeds of the idea came from asking my mother about these old stories as an adult and getting the real dirt," Hopeless said. You can find the official description below.

"She's Running on Fumes is set during the summer of 1984 in the town of Deepwater, Missouri. When a small-time criminal by the name of Jody, gets his Monte Carlo t-boned by a Ford Bronco, the trajectory of his family's life is forever changed. As hospital bills start piling up, and his young wife and mother of two learns he was involved in drug trafficking, she too must resort to illegal activity, doing everything she can to survive.

She's Running on Fumes #4 will hit Kindle and ComiXology on May 7th, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.