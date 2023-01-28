Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Bitch Planet, Sex Criminals, and Jack White

All new books (at least to this list) dominate this week. A couple of Image deep cuts that would make the comics' code authority blush, like Bitch Planet and Sex Criminals, make a strong showing. A nice nostalgia kick is just what the community wanted, propelling Biker Mice from Mars onto our Top Ten. We got several new books from beloved characters like Venom, Spider-Man, and Tosin. Musical talent remains front and center as Jack White takes the top spot while the list is back-ended by the stalwart Eminem. We got a fun one! Go ahead, and dive into this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM (LIMITED 5000) | MARVEL | 2022 | Who knew a rap battle between Eminem and Spider-Man would garner so much interest? This book is still going strong and is maintaining the momentum that propelled it onto our Top Ten since its release. The fire beneath this hot book is due to the relative scarcity of high-grade copies as they were shipped poorly, leading to 9.8 (and above) books selling for high premiums. Still, this book has become a grail for many, sending them to the aftermarket to acquire it. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,100 for a CGC 9.8 copy with a raw NM FMV of $176.

#9: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 – ED MCGUINNESS – COVER E (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | Rek-Rap (or Parker backward) is still going strong, especially with this being the only variant to feature him on the cover! The community is still determining if he will be a throwaway or a mainstay, but they feel confident enough to secure a copy of his first appearance. Another first appearance of the Insidious Six adds to the fanfare. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $19.

#8: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 – 2ND PRINT – ED MCGUINNESS – B&W (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | While Janine Godbe debuted long ago, her first proper appearance as Hallow's Eve was in this book. Fan reception for the new villain was tremendous, enough to help propel this book to a 2nd printing. Hallow's Eve also has a solo title set to debut after the Dark Web storyline, and the fanbase is gearing up for it. We tracked it at a high sale of $205 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $151.

#7: SEX CRIMINALS #1 | IMAGE | 2013 | This book is making the comics code authority roll over in its grave. It features a storyline about two people, Suzie and John, who figure out they can stop time and steal whatever they want when they orgasm. Odd, but promising, enough so that it was recently reportedly optioned by Amazon! We tracked it at a high sale of $122 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $19.

#6: BITCH PLANET #1 | IMAGE | 2014 | Bitch Planet is another book reportedly set to be adapted by Amazon into a TV series, and this one features a more PG-13 rating. When the world is full of criminals, a prison opens off-planet solely populated by women. Orange is the New Black in space, anyone? We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $11.

#5: VENOM #15 – EJ SU – COVER D (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | So far, the Dark Web storyline has the interest of the community and has offered several fantastic covers. This 1:25 from EJ Su is stunning and immediately became THE variant to get, even outpacing the limited books. How could it not, with a blood-red cover and the hand of Spider-Man reaching from a wicked-toothed maw? Glorious. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $44.

#4: BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | Per ComicBook, the nostalgia trip that is The Biker Mice from Mars is set to return! A relic of the past has been revived and slapped with a new series AND toy line! This excited fans, who immediately turned to the aftermarket to secure the first issue in their brief comic run. BMFM began as a TV series before branching out, quite the opposite of their long-time rivals, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $15.

#3: THE ATLANTIS CHRONICLES #4 | DC | 1990 | This book features the first appearance of Kordax, a green-skinned ancestor to Aquaman that rivals his power. While Aquaman 2 has been put on the back burner due to the turbulence surrounding DC, it's reportedly still happening. Rumors are swirling that Kordax could appear in the sequel. While neither confirmed nor dispelled, the community is still picking up copies (just in case). We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $10.

#2: WAKANDA #4 | MARVEL | 2023 | Tosin quickly became a fan-favorite character, with his first appearance continuously commanding premium prices. Marvel has rumored "big" plans for him, evidenced by their recent introduction of his love interest, Kime. This book marks her first appearance, and another character the community feels has a bright future. This also features an awesome Tosin cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $16.

#1: BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #11 – JACK WHITE III – COVER D | DC | 2023 | First Biggie, then Eminem, Paul McCartney, and now, Jack White? Jack White (of the White Stripes) makes his comic creation and debut with this cover, continuing the trend and dominance of books featuring musical artists. Each has appeared in our top spot on the Top Ten over the past several months, so he's in good company. Jack White also happens to be a massive comic fan, especially those of the DC variety (specifically Golden Age Batman and Superman and the owner of many incredible keys). It's fitting he would debut on a Batman/Superman-centric book! A dream come true for a fellow nerd. We tracked it at a high sale of $112 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $51.

